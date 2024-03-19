MADZIBABA ISHMAEL DENIED BAIL

Norton magistrate, Ms Christine Nyandoro, has denied bail to apostolic sect leader Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongerwa and his seven co-accused, who are jointly charged with two counts of contravening sections of the Burial and Cremation Act and the Children’s Act.

They were remanded in custody to April 4 for routine remand.

Madzibaba Ishmael’s co-accused are part of Johane Masowe, Gore Jena Penyera Nyika, and they are Shingirai Ngawafune (42), Takavengwa Gwenzi (55), Zebedia Sigudu (49), Devlodge Katsande (47), Aaron Chokurongerwa (47), Wonder Kabaya (41) and Siribinio Chikurunhe (53).

They were all represented by lawyer, Purity Chikanganise.

The State submitted that there could be public outrage if they were admitted to bail while witnesses would continue to be victimised.

It was ruled that the accused are people of influence in their community and the likelihood of them interfering with witnesses was high.

The State is alleging that the eight buried or conducted funeral services for Hazel Chikunhire and Winlet Kabaya without obtaining a proper burial order for the two.

It is further alleged that the sect leaders, being guardians of the children that lived at the church’s compound in Nyabira, neglected, abandoned and exposed the children in a manner that likely caused them unnecessary suffering.

Their arrests came after police raided the farm and rescued 251 children, with 246 said to have no birth certificates.

Police also found 16 graves near Madzibaba Ishmael’s shrine and investigations showed that they were for nine adults and seven children. Herald