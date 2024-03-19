ED NAMES NEW ZACC BOSS

President Mnangagwa has appointed Mr Michael Reza as the new Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) chairperson while former Deputy Minister Ms Fungayi Jessie Majome is now the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission chairperson.
The appointments were announced by the Chief Secretary to
the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya, in a statement yesterday and
they are with immediate effect.
Mr Reza and Ms Majome were appointed in line with the
dictates of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.
The former takes over from Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo who
was last year appointed Prosecutor-General.
“His Excellency the President has, in terms of Subsection 1
(a) of Section 254 of the Constitution, appointed Mr Michael Reza as the
Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission with immediate effect.
“Mr Michael Reza holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from
the University of South Africa and a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from the
Midlands State University.
“He has also undergone training in the handling of money
laundering and asset forfeiture in South Africa, Botswana and Malawi under the
sponsorship of the United Nations Organ on Drugs and Crime.
“Mr Reza possesses vast experience in criminal
investigations and prosecution and has handled corruption cases at the highest
level. He has prosecuted serious crimes in the country’s courts for over a
decade,” said Dr Rushwaya.
Ms Majome, the former Deputy Minister of Justice, Legal and
Parliamentary Affairs, takes over from Dr Elasto Mugwadi.
“In terms of Subsection 1 (a) of Section 242 of the
Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency the President, has appointed Ms
Fungayi Jessie Majome as the Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Human Rights
Commission with immediate effect.
“Ms Fungayi Jessie Majome holds a Bachelor of Laws, Post
Graduate Diploma in Women’s Law, a Master of Laws in Constitutional Law,
Development Law, Human Rights Law and Administrative Law. Ms Majome has wide
experience in public administration as former Deputy Minister in the Ministry
of Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development, and as Deputy Minister of
Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs among other key policy level
positions.” Herald
