ILL SIKHALA SEEKS TREATMENT OVERSEAS

FORMER opposition Zengeza West legislator, Job Sikhala, is still undergoing treatment at a medical centre overseas after experiencing a running stomach and passing bloody stool due to suspected poisoning while incarcerated, the National Democratic Working Group (NDWG) has revealed.
During his incarceration at Chikurubi Maximum Security
Prison, Sikhala said he suffered from abdominal pain on his left side and
expressed fear that it could be colon cancer.
NDWG head of information and communication Darlington
Chingwena told NewsDay that Sikhala has been experiencing health challenges.
“Sikhala went for medical check-ups, clearly aware that he
was in the hands of the oppressors who are well known for poisoning people,
killing people and all sorts of sinister acts against those who fight the daily
battles people are facing in our nation,” said Chingwena.
“So, he is still receiving treatment overseas. He has not
been well; he will be back soon after the medical check-ups. As a movement, we
hope that all goes well, and we wish him well. So, it was very indispensable
for him to go overseas for the verification of his health. You know in a nation
grappling with dire shortages of medication we saw Job Sikhala travelling
abroad.”
Chingwena said there was a need for Sikhala to return home
after the medical check-ups so that he addressed a myriad of challenges
confronting the nation.
“Nevertheless, we are hopeful that the medical check-ups
will be completed soon because Zimbabweans are in dire need of Job Sikhala. As
a nation we are at a bus stop waiting for the bus, unfortunately the bus is
nowhere to be found.
“People are jogging in glue, there is a high rate of
inflation, people are being evicted from their land, there is poor transport
system, students are dropping out of school because of financial instabilities,
and everything is upside down.So, we need Sikhala back so that we can work
together towards the alleviation of our daily crisis,” he said. Newsday
