GOVT ENGAGES STARLINK

ZIMBABWE appears to have made a U-turn over Starlink amid revelations senior government officials are in talks with the satellite internet service provider owned by billionaire Elon Musk.
According to a reliable source close to the developments,
discussions between government representatives and officials from Starlink are
currently underway.
“Government is now bringing in Starlink and they are
meeting officials from Starlink. You can confirm with Information Communication
Technology, Postal and Courier Services minister [Tatenda] Mavetera for more
information. But she said that it is still confidential,” a source told
NewsDay.
Asked about the latest government was courting Starlink,
Mavetera said: “Can you wait a bit to do that story, call me tomorrow [today],
there is something that I am just waiting for. Maybe by Wednesday [today], I
will be able to comment.”
Sources in government, however, told NewsDay that government’s latest stance
comes after a realisation that it was a fighting a losing battle amid an influx
of Starlink gadgets into Zimbabwe.
Recently, former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation chief
executive officer Adelaide Chikurungu was pushed out of the parastatal on
allegations that she acquired a Starlink internet kit for the State
broadcaster, among other charges, despite the government’s position on its
illegality.
Previously, ZBC used LiveView and Aviwest internet services
for live streaming in rural areas where connectivity from local mobile network
operators was non-existent.
The State broadcaster failed to honour its contractual
obligations with LiveView and Aviwest Streamhub, which saw the broadcaster
being cut off leaving authorities opting for Starlink as a stop gap measure.
The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of
Zimbabwe (Potraz) recently said that Starlink had not applied for an operating
licence.
Government’s moves to engage Starlink comes despite an
operation to apprehend those using the service. On February 22, a Guruve-based
Chinese mining company, San He, was fined US$$700 by a Bindura magistrate for
using Starlink equipment in violation of provisions of the Postal and
Telecommunications Act.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe
(NPAZ), San He’s unlawful use of Starlink equipment came to light on December
5, 2023 when the police received a report from Potraz.
The police proceeded to the mine where they confiscated the
Starlink router and antenna.
Last week, Zambezi Boutique Private Limited, a Victoria
Falls-based company, was fined US$500 for unauthorised use of Starlink internet
services.
According to the NPAZ, the company was found guilty by a
Victoria Falls magistrate of violating the Postal and Telecommunications Act
Chapter 12:05, which prohibits the “possession, control or operation of a radio
station without a radio station license.”
Starlink is currently available in several African
countries, including Nigeria, Mozambique, Zambia, Kenya, and Malawi.
The primary benefit of Starlink is that it offers faster
speeds and lower latency in remote areas where satellite and cellular internet
are the only options.
It is way cheaper, uncapped and faster than services
offered by local providers. Newsday
