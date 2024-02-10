TEACHERS UNION LEADER LEFT IN THE LURCH

AMALGAMATED Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general Robson Chere is in a lurch after the school he was transferred to said it no longer has a vacant position.
Chere was transferred to Chitida Secondary School in rural
Wedza from Arcturus Secondary School.
In a letter dated November 17, 2023, addressed to Chere and
signed by Mashonaland East provincial education director Annatoria Ncube and
Public Service provincial co-ordinator one M Moyo, the trade unionist was
ordered to resume work at his new station by January 9.
“Please be advised that in terms of Section 13 (1), (2) and
(3) of the Public Service Regulations, 2000, as amended you are hereby
transferred from Arcturus Secondary School in Goromonzi District to Chitida
Secondary School in Wedza District. You are expected to assume duty at the new
station no later than 09 January 2024,” the letter read.
Chere, a science teacher, was transferred to Dimbe
Secondary School in rural Marondera two years ago before the government ordered
him to Arcturus High after Zanu PF politicians in the district complained that
he was ‘mobilising’ teachers to join unionism.
Chere yesterday confirmed the latest developments saying
that his move to Wedza District hit a brick wall after being told that there
was no vacant place at Chitida Secondary School.
According to a letter dated February 8 and signed by Wedza
district schools’ inspector Godfrey Parira, Chere’s vacant post was filled
recently before he was transferred.
“We write to inform the office that following the transfer
of Chere Robson to Wedza district, we regret that the stated school for his
transfer no longer needs a science teacher. The vacant post was filled recently
during our rationalisation exercise in January 2024.”
“We therefore recommend that he be alternatively allocated
to another school in Wedza district with the relevant vacant post,” Parira
wrote. Newsday
