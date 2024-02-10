TEACHERS UNION LEADER LEFT IN THE LURCH

AMALGAMATED Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general Robson Chere is in a lurch after the school he was transferred to said it no longer has a vacant position.

Chere was transferred to Chitida Secondary School in rural Wedza from Arcturus Secondary School.

In a letter dated November 17, 2023, addressed to Chere and signed by Mashonaland East provincial education director Annatoria Ncube and Public Service provincial co-ordinator one M Moyo, the trade unionist was ordered to resume work at his new station by January 9.

“Please be advised that in terms of Section 13 (1), (2) and (3) of the Public Service Regulations, 2000, as amended you are hereby transferred from Arcturus Secondary School in Goromonzi District to Chitida Secondary School in Wedza District. You are expected to assume duty at the new station no later than 09 January 2024,” the letter read.

Chere, a science teacher, was transferred to Dimbe Secondary School in rural Marondera two years ago before the government ordered him to Arcturus High after Zanu PF politicians in the district complained that he was ‘mobilising’ teachers to join unionism.

Chere yesterday confirmed the latest developments saying that his move to Wedza District hit a brick wall after being told that there was no vacant place at Chitida Secondary School.

According to a letter dated February 8 and signed by Wedza district schools’ inspector Godfrey Parira, Chere’s vacant post was filled recently before he was transferred.

“We write to inform the office that following the transfer of Chere Robson to Wedza district, we regret that the stated school for his transfer no longer needs a science teacher. The vacant post was filled recently during our rationalisation exercise in January 2024.”

“We therefore recommend that he be alternatively allocated to another school in Wedza district with the relevant vacant post,” Parira wrote. Newsday