HARARE ROADS IN MAJOR REHABILITATION AHEAD OF SADC SUMMIT

MAJOR roads in Harare have been closed for massive rehabilitation ahead of the 44th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government Summit scheduled to be held in Harare in August.
At least 40 greater roads in and around the city have been
lined up for the rehabilitation exercise which is being spearheaded by the
Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development.
Yesterday, there was congestion on the capital city’s major
roads like Julius Nyerere, Samora Machel Avenue, Abdel Gamal Nasser and Leopold
Takawira Street as construction companies were hard at work.
The roads infrastructure where the ministry shall apply
asphaltic concrete overlay includes Samora Machel (Jaggers to Kuwadzana
Roundabout), Dieppe roundabout, Glenara/Samora junction, Glenara/ED Mnangagwa
Road, Chiremba (through Braeside), Robert Mugabe/Abdel Gamal Nasser, Josiah
Tongogara, Harare Drive roundabout Jaggers, Lomagundi Road (selected sections),
Simon Muzenda Street/Robert Mugabe junction to Tongogara Road, and Simon
Muzenda Street/Robert Mugabe junction to Tongogara Road.
In a statement, the ministry confirmed the developments and
said they anticipate the procurement process for the Greater Harare Roads to be
concluded and works to commence before March 31, 2024.
“The Republic of Zimbabwe shall be hosting the 44th SADC
Heads of State and Government Summit in August this year,” reads the statement.
“As part of the preparatory works, the Ministry of
Transport and Infrastructural Development is tasked with constructing and
rehabilitating road infrastructure to facilitate efficient and smooth flow of
the delegates and the citizenry during the summit. The ministry has initiated a
procurement process for the above Greater Harare roads to engage the
contractors that are compliant under Category A to participate in the tender
through competitive bidding to ensure that there is value for money.
“The SADC Summit roads construction works include the urban
section of the Harare–Chirundu Road project from Julius Nyerere Way to Westgate
traffic circle (Second Street and Lomagundi Road), which is being
rehabilitated, widened, and dualised and includes street lighting and
landscaping.
“The ministry has directed the contractor apportioned that section on the Harare–Chirundu Road project, Fossil Contracting, to immediately prioritise the works for completion on or before July 31, 2024.”
The ministry said the Harare–Chirundu Road was approved by
Cabinet last year in May and the groundbreaking ceremony was done on February
2, 2024.
Furthermore, the ministry has also directed Exodus and
Company which is implementing the Harare–Kanyemba Road Project to prioritise
the urban section from the Lomagundi intersection with Second Street to the new
Parliament Boulevard main access.
This section is to be dualised and rehabilitated and
include street lighting and landscaping for completion on or before July 31,
2024.
“Lastly, pursuant to the Cabinet approval obtained in April
2023 for Bitumen World to construct the North–South Corridor Link and the new
Parliament Main Accesses, the ministry has directed itumen World to prioritise
the New Parliament Main Accesses including street lighting and landscaping
which also must be completed on or before July 31, 2024.
“The ongoing works show the commitment by the ministry to
deliver meaningful progress towards infrastructural development and ensuring
satisfactory road infrastructure in support of the August SADC Summit. The
ministry is also embarking on rehabilitating, reconstructing and constructing
the country’s roads to promote trafficability and produce a modern way of roads
as good road infrastructure is one of the key pillars that support economic
development, and an efficient transportation system is crucial for trade,
investment, and connectivity,” reads the statement.
The ministry has declared zero tolerance for potholes and
said it will proceed with the development infrastructure trajectory that has
seen various teams in the provinces embarking on massive pothole patching
works.
The development also comes after the construction of about
26km of access roads in the Mount Hampden area has started through Government
contracts to link to the New Parliament Building, Bindura Road and other
surrounding areas and ease anticipated congestion in the northwest of Harare.
Bitumen World, which is conducting the works, is now on
site, constructing about 13km of the Old Mazowe Road from Westgate roundabout
and is expected to complete all the roads by July 31 this year.
After constructing the 13km, the Government will later this
year reconstruct the other part of the road up to Mazowe, linking it with
Bindura Road.
The other road currently under construction is the 7km
boulevard that stretches from Bindura Road straight to the New Parliament
Building.
It will have eight lanes (four on the right side and four
on the left side) and all this will be done by mid-year.
Others are the 4,7km crescent around Parliament and a 2km
road that will also lead to the New Parliament Building.
Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix
Mhona, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare
Metropolitan Province Charles Tavengwa and other Government officials recently
conducted a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the roads in Mt
Hampden. Herald
