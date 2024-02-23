CHINESE MINER IN TROUBLE OVER STARLINK

A Guruve-based Chinese mining company has been fined USD$700 by a Bindura magistrate for using Starlink equipment in violation of provisions of the Postal and Telecommunications Act.

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation operated by American aerospace company SpaceX. It has not yet been licensed to operate in Zimbabwe.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, SAN He mining company’s unlawful use of Starlink equipment came to light on December 5, 2023 when the police received a report from the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority.

The police proceeded to the mine where they recovered the Star-Link router and antenna. Newsday