WIFE STABS HUBBY OVER UNEQUAL KIDS TREATMENT

A dispute between a couple over the unequal treatment of their children ended badly after the wife stabbed her husband two times in the ribs out of anger.
Olliet Million (37) yesterday appeared before Harare
regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje facing attempted murder charges.
She was released on US$50 bail and was remanded to February
15.
The complainant in this case is Tichafara Madzimure.
Prosecuting, Mr Anesu Chirenje alleged that on Monday at
around 2 pm, at house number 149 Phase 2 Eastview, Million sent her child to
Madzimure’s workplace together with the latter’s child to request money to buy
some tomatoes.
Madzimure gave his child a candy and this did not go well
with Million who then went to his workplace where she accused him of not
treating the children equally.
Both parties proceeded home to resolve the issue. The court heard Million grabbed Madzimure by the neck and pushed him.
She went on to take a kitchen knife and stabbed her husband
twice on the side below the rib and neighbours came to his rescue.
Madzimure then reported the case to the police leading to
Million’s arrest. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment