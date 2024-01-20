I DESERVE AMNESTY, SAYS ROBBER IN JAIL FOR 18 YEARS

FOR Joshua Zirebwa who committed a spate of robberies in Bulawayo and was incarcerated at Khami Prison, it has been 18 years of remorse, regret and above all, a journey of life changing lessons under the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services rehabilitation programmes.

He was arrested for carjacking, armed robbery, plain robbery and was heavily sentenced on account of the several counts he was convicted of. As each day passes, his hopes are shattered that one day he will be a free man. This is because he has seen numerous inmates being given amnesty with some who committed murder and were condemned to the death row. However, he might have to serve his entire 52 years as his offence does not fall under the amnesty category, a situation which he feels authorities should consider revisiting.

“I committed these offences when I was 22 years-old. I did not kill anyone but due to the numerous counts that I had, I was sentenced to 52 years in prison. I have served 18 years, but what pains me is that when amnesty comes, our category is left out. Our prison officers know our behaviour for the past 18 years but they do not have the power to recommend me for amnesty. I have seen murderers coming to prison with death sentences, and after 10 years being put to life and five years on benefitting from amnesty. But as for me, I have to serve 52 years which means I will come out at the age of 74. If you come here after 10 years, you will find me here, but I have been rehabilitated for more than a decade. We plead with Government to consider that,” said Mr Zirebwa.

Other prisoners at Khami Prison Complex on the outskirts of Bulawayo pleaded with law makers to come up with a piece of legislation that will see them being fully reintegrated into society without the “ex-convict” discrimination tag. The plea was amplified by inmates yesterday when they got an opportunity to meet a high level delegation that was led by the Deputy Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Advocate Nobert Mazungunye, that was on a tour to have an appreciation of the state of the country’s prisons. Adv Mazungunye was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary in his ministry, Mrs Vimbai Nyemba, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Commissioner-General Moses Chihobvu and other senior officers.

They completed their tour at Khami Maximum Prison where the inmates got time to interact with the officials and pour out their concerns. It was the Khami Maximum Prison Imbube dance ensemble which welcomed the delegation and presented an emotional plea to the delegation through song and dance.

“We want to welcome you to Khami Maximum Prison, rehabilitation centre. We want to plead with our legislators who were voted into Parliament in order for them to advocate for peace and our well-being. To advocate for our rights as prisoners.

“Our Constitution, Section 56 (1) one says all persons are equal before the law and have the right to equal protection and benefit of the law. Women and men have the right to equal treatment, including the right to equal opportunities in political, economic, cultural and social spheres.

“Every person has the right not to be treated in an unfairly discriminatory manner on such grounds as their nationality, race, colour, tribe, place of birth, ethnic or social origin, language, class, religious belief, political affiliation, opinion, custom, culture, sex, gender, marital status, age, pregnancy, disability or economic or social status, or whether they were born in or out of wedlock,” sang the group. Sunday News