I DESERVE AMNESTY, SAYS ROBBER IN JAIL FOR 18 YEARS

He was arrested for carjacking, armed robbery, plain
robbery and was heavily sentenced on account of the several counts he was
convicted of. As each day passes, his hopes are shattered that one day he will
be a free man. This is because he has seen numerous inmates being given amnesty
with some who committed murder and were condemned to the death row. However, he
might have to serve his entire 52 years as his offence does not fall under the
amnesty category, a situation which he feels authorities should consider
revisiting.
“I committed these offences when I was 22 years-old. I did
not kill anyone but due to the numerous counts that I had, I was sentenced to
52 years in prison. I have served 18 years, but what pains me is that when
amnesty comes, our category is left out. Our prison officers know our behaviour
for the past 18 years but they do not have the power to recommend me for
amnesty. I have seen murderers coming to prison with death sentences, and after
10 years being put to life and five years on benefitting from amnesty. But as
for me, I have to serve 52 years which means I will come out at the age of 74.
If you come here after 10 years, you will find me here, but I have been
rehabilitated for more than a decade. We plead with Government to consider
that,” said Mr Zirebwa.
Other prisoners at Khami Prison Complex on the outskirts of
Bulawayo pleaded with law makers to come up with a piece of legislation that
will see them being fully reintegrated into society without the “ex-convict”
discrimination tag. The plea was amplified by inmates yesterday when they got
an opportunity to meet a high level delegation that was led by the Deputy
Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Advocate Nobert
Mazungunye, that was on a tour to have an appreciation of the state of the country’s
prisons. Adv Mazungunye was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary in his
ministry, Mrs Vimbai Nyemba, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS)
Commissioner-General Moses Chihobvu and other senior officers.
They completed their tour at Khami Maximum Prison where the
inmates got time to interact with the officials and pour out their concerns. It
was the Khami Maximum Prison Imbube dance ensemble which welcomed the
delegation and presented an emotional plea to the delegation through song and
dance.
“We want to welcome you to Khami Maximum Prison,
rehabilitation centre. We want to plead with our legislators who were voted
into Parliament in order for them to advocate for peace and our well-being. To
advocate for our rights as prisoners.
“Our Constitution, Section 56 (1) one says all persons are
equal before the law and have the right to equal protection and benefit of the
law. Women and men have the right to equal treatment, including the right to
equal opportunities in political, economic, cultural and social spheres.
“Every person has the right not to be treated in an
unfairly discriminatory manner on such grounds as their nationality, race,
colour, tribe, place of birth, ethnic or social origin, language, class,
religious belief, political affiliation, opinion, custom, culture, sex, gender,
marital status, age, pregnancy, disability or economic or social status, or
whether they were born in or out of wedlock,” sang the group. Sunday News
0 comments:
Post a Comment