I BOUGHT THAT CAR : JAH SIGNAL



ZIMDANCEHALL star Jah Signal recently caused a stir on social media when a video of him ostensibly gifting his wife — who had reportedly just given birth — a brand-new US$300 000 Range Rover as a “push present” went viral.

It instantly set tongues wagging.

It also generated intense debate and speculation.

While one blogger described it as a “heartwarming” gesture, others questioned whether Jah Signal had the wherewithal to spoil his spouse with such a costly vehicle.

Flaunting wealth — real or imagined — seems to have become the new phenomenon in showbiz, particularly in the music industry.

In addition to flaunting their cars, some entertainers share photos of themselves lounging on beds clutching wads of cash.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail Society, Jah Signal, real name Nicodemus Mutize, insisted he had the money to afford a “flashy lifestyle”.

“Many people are misinformed and think that musicians’ source of livelihoods are live shows and record sales — that is not the case,” he said. “I monetised my music and I am getting the majority of my revenue flows from endorsements.

He claimed that the real figure he had splurged on the new wheels was US$80 000. Global tours and social media, he further said, were decent sources of income.

But Jah Signal is not the only one who claims to be comfy.

The Sunday Mail Society recently visited Simon Mutambi — a sungura music star who fronts Cobra Kings band — at his farm in Beatrice.

Although he does not display his wealth, the musician owns a large house in Beatrice and a fleet of 12 cars, including a Mercedes-Benz.

He also has 16 band members on his payroll.

“The money is not in Harare, but in mining and farming areas,” he said.

He claims he can make up to US$12 000 in three days during a successful month.

“On Friday we can perform, say, in Zvishavane and get as much as US$3 000. On Saturday, we can have a show, say, in Mberengwa and earn US$4 000. On Sunday, we can have another show in Shurugwi, where we can pocket US$4 000.”

Mutambi is not the only one claiming to be rolling in the dough.

Zimdancehall star Enzo Ishall (Stephen Mamhare) recently announced to the world that he had signed a deal with a local independent contractor which he said will earn him US$12 000 per month.

Apart from the US$12 000, the musician will also enjoy other perks such as cars and holiday packages.





The muso reportedly rents a full house in the leafy suburb of Madokero in Harare.

The likes of Jah Prayzah, Holy Ten and Alick Macheso are some of the musicians that are said to be earning “a lot of money”.

Killer T (born Kelvin Kusikwenyu) is also among those musicians who are “well-to-do”.

The Mbare-born artiste, who resides in the medium-density suburb of Aspindale, Harare, reportedly owns several houses and a fleet of cars, which comprise a Toyota Fortuner and a Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

Through his Killer T Foundation, he recently donated groceries to several old people’s homes in Harare and Chitungwiza.

“Many people still think that getting a formal education is the only way to get a decent life. This is not true. We have a lot of examples of local musicians who are well-off,” Killer T said.

Other side of the coin

But there are numerous examples of musicians who recently hit rock-bottom and had to cry out for help.

Patrick Mukwamba, Paradzai Mesi, Taruvinga “Sugar Sugar” Manjokota and are part of the struggling lot.

Patrick Mukwamba is now eking out a living through vending, while Sugar Sugar had at one time resorted to artisanal mining.

Mukwamba is even regretting the time he “wasted” as a musician.

But sceptics are convinced that most local musicians are faking it.

Labelling some of them “a bunch of fakes”, Nimrod Ndlovu, an arts critic, said most of the musicians are living fake lives by purporting to be rich.

“In my view, I do not think the majority of local musicians can afford the lives they are trying to portray. I doubt if Jah Signal is capable of having the financial muscle to acquire such a top-of-the-range vehicle,” Ndlovu said.

Most musicians, he added, do not own businesses that qualify them to live luxurious lives.

Music promoter Partson “Chipaz” Chimbodza is, however, of the view that local musicians are capable of living decent lives through their talent.

“The local music industry is actually booming. The number of fans that are attending live shows is actually increasing. Some of the more established musicians are taking home large sums of money either through live shows or endorsements,” he said.

The fact that high-profile international musicians such as Koffi Olomide often come to perform in this country, he claims, means that promoters are capable of paying competitive rates.

“Although some of the musicians are pretending to be living large, some of their counterparts are actually living the lavish lives that they are portraying on social media platforms,” Chimbodza added.

According to music producer Clive “Mono” Mukundu, local musicians can make money out of entertaining people.

In his book titled “Is There Money in Zimbabwe Music Industry”, which was published in 2022, Mukundu argues that musicians holding live shows outside Harare are capable of making more money than those that always concentrate on the capital city.

“Some of the musicians discovered that they can make money in areas that are outside Harare. They are actually earning a decent living,” wrote Mukundu. Sunday Mail