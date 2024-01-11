BRACE FOR MORE POWER CUTS : ZESA

ZESA Holdings says consumers should expect more power outages in Harare, Bulawayo and some areas in Karoi and surrounding areas due to faults and maintanance work.
Posting a notice on its social media pages, the Zimbabwe
Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), a Zesa subsidiary,
said: “Our teams are working to ensure full restoration of service in the
shortest possible time. Customers are advised to treat all circuits as live
during this period as power may be restored without notice.
“In Harare a cable fault has affected power supplies in
areas such as Glamis Road, Twentydale, St Patricks Road, Alexandra Drive and
Harare Drive. The Eastern region has affected areas such Pick and Pay, Civic
Centre and surrounding areas while the power outages are affecting some parts
of the Southerton Industrial area.”
Cable faults, according to the ZETDC, are also affecting
power supplies in Nketa suburb in Bulawayo.
“A major cable fault is also affecting power supplies in
Hurungwe District including places such as Karoi town, Magunje, Zvipani,
Chidamoyo, Makuti, Nyamakati, Marongora and surrounding areas,” said ZETDC.
Zimbabwe is reeling under depressed power generation due to
a number of factors that have seen some places in Harare going for days without
electricity.
Zimbabwe’s power generation yesterday stood at 951
megawatts (MW), with Hwange at 744MW, Kariba (160MW) and Independent Power
Producers feeding 47MW into the national grid. Newsday
