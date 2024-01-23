23 SCHOOLS TURN AWAY PUPILS OVER FEES

GOVERNMENT has charged more 23 schools countrywide for turning away learners for fees, demanding fees in United States dollars and conducting extra lessons, among others.
The 23 schools were Parirewa Primary and Secondary,
Kudzanai Primary, Kuredza Primary, Kuwadzana 6 Primary, Allan Wilson High
School, Chinhoyi 2 High, Mhanyame Primary, Chirorodziva, Tafara Primary, Helwyn
Primary, Biri Primary, Kasimure Primary, Maumbe Primary, Magunje High, Norton
Intellect Primary, Strathdon Secondary, Negomo Secondary, Mhuriimwe Secondary,
Tendai Primary, Glenview 2 high, Chiri Government and Hatcliffe High schools.
The charges included turning away pupils over a US$5 toilet
fee, demanding US$20 for extra lessons per month, conducting illegal extra
lessons, turning away pupils over non-payment of levies, demanding exclusively
US dollar fee payment and hiking fees without approval the government.
Speaking during a fact-finding tour of schools in Harare
yesterday, Primary and Secondary Education minister Torerai Moyo reiterated an
old government directive that no learner should be turned away over non-payment
of school fees.
Moyo visited Oriel Boys high School, Eastridge Primary
School and Makomo Primary School in Harare during the tour.
He said there was no need for schools to punish learners
for reasons beyond their capability, such as paying school fees. He also
castigated schools for withholding results for examination classes over
non-payment of school fees.
“The contract for examinations is between the Zimbabwe
Schools Examination Council and learners (candidate), on school fees, the
contract is between parents or guardians and the school,” he said.
“No results should be withheld and no learner should be
turned away from school regarding fees payment. Schools must find other ways to
get the tuition fee from parents and guardians. This is not to say parents must
not pay school fees.”
His visit to the schools came as schools opened the 2024
first term amid a set of guidelines which were under scrutiny during the visit.
Commenting on the issue of schools selling uniforms at
their premises, Moyo said schools should not force parents to buy uniforms they
felt were highly priced.
“I have received reports of some schools forcing parents to
buy uniforms from them. Parents and guardians are free to purchase uniforms
where they find cheaper. If your school is innovative (by producing) uniforms,
the price should be reasonable and not by force,” he said.
Last year, one school was at loggerheads with a parent
after the later bought uniforms for his two children from outside the school
resulting in the school terminating enrollment of his children over the matter.
Teachers reported for duty at many schools, unlike in previous terms when they engaged in job action to press for better salaries. Newsday
