MAN JAILED FOR FONDLING WOMAN'S BOOBS

Magistrate Rutendo Jakati has sentenced a Mucheke man to a year in jail for fondling a woman’s breast without her consent.

Magistrate Jakati suspended six months of the sentence and James Taruvinga (38) of Mucheke in Masvingo will effectively serve six months in jail. Taruvinga was facing an indecent assault charge.

The incident happened last Wednesday around 1 pm at Mucheke Garages Rank.

Circumstances are that Taruvinga who was sitting outside a bar approached the woman (name withheld) who was walking with her friend and fondled her breast.

The two women were looking for a three legged pot. The victim reported the matter to Police officers on patrol leading to Taruvinga’s arrest. Nixon Chamisa prosecuted. Masvingo Mirror