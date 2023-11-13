AIRZIM GETS NEW BOSS

The board of directors of Air Zimbabwe has appointed Mr Edmund Makona as the new substantive chief executive officer of the national carrier with effect from the beginning of this month.

Mr Makona has been acting in that capacity since April when he took over from Mr Tafadzwa Zaza.

Air Zimbabwe made the announcement in a statement on Monday.

“The Air Zimbabwe (Private) Limited board of directors is pleased to advise all stakeholders that Mr Edmund Makona has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Airline with effect from November 1, 2023. Mr Makona, has been appointed in terms of Section 14 (4) (b) of the Public

Entities Corporate Governance Act for an effective five-year term. At the time of his appointment, Mr Makona was the acting chief executive officer,” reads part of the statement

Mr Makona, is a regional and international aviation expert and consultant with over 38 years of experience.

“He has been an aviation consultant with aeronautical engineering background, a type-rated licensed aircraft engineer, aviation quality, safety and security expert and a trainer for the aircraft engineers and pilots ground school,” further reads the statement.

He has also served both as president and executive committee member of the African Airline Association and is currently the ambassador of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) for the Africa Southern Region on the African Union (AU) initiative regarding the liberalisation of the African skies.

“The board is keen on unlocking value from Mr Makona’s diverse expertise and vast experience. We are confident that he will complement the Board’s vision to tuns sound the national carrier and reposition it to become a strategic, competitive and viable national airline for the country,” the board said. Herald





