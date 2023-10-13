I WAS THE VICTIM : SOCIALITE CLEARED OF RAPE

Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje has acquitted socialite Charles Guvamatanga affectionately known as Toro in music circles after he found him not guilty of rape at the close of the State’s case.

Guvamatanga was facing allegations of raping his niece.

His lawyer Mr Dumisani Mtombeni had applied for discharge arguing the State’s case was weak.

Mr Mambanje said the State failed to prove a prima facie case against the accused.

In his defence, Guvamatanga says he was actually a victim of abuse himself, claiming he was in fact drugged by the 18-year-old complainant who then took advantage of him and forced herself on him. Herald