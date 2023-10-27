CALF WITH HUMAN LIKE FEATURES SHOCKS CHIPINGE

In a bizarre incident that has startled Musapingura villagers under Chief Musikavanhu’s area of Chipinge, a cow recently gave birth to a calf with human-like features.

The traditional leadership, the owner of the cow and the community confirmed this, with various theories being thrown around on what could have caused the birth of the strange-looking calf that died a few hours after birth.

The calf had a human-like head, eyes and ears, while the bottom part looked normal.

Veterinary officers said the calf was born with deformities.

On the other hand, the community and traditionalists believe that the strange occurrence was a result of bestiality.

However, a cursory Internet research showed that a human sperm or egg contains specific number of chromosome (or DNA ) that will not match with any non-human organism, hence ruling out bestiality.

“The chromosomes are too different. They must match to bring about fertilisation. Humans can only conceive with other humans. Same is true of all animals,” reads part of the document accessed online.

A district veterinary officer in Chipinge who spoke on condition of anonymity also confirmed this.

“There is no way a human being can fertilise a cow’s egg. This can be a result of malnutrition which affected the full development of the calf,” he said.

However, the owner of the cow, Mr Lovemore Matsairire has since been summoned to Village Head Musapingura’s court over the incident.

He was expected to appear before the court yesterday (Thursday).

In an interview with The Manica Post early this week, Village Head Musapingura said he summoned Mr Matsairire and the local veterinary officer to appear before his court to explain what happened.

“It is true that a mysterious calf was born in my area. I summoned all the parties involved to my court. We will find out what really happened when the court sits,” he said.

Mr Matsairire confirmed that his cow gave birth to a calf with human-like features.

He said the calf died a few hours after birth, adding that they buried the carcass.

Mr Matsairire dismissed claims that the calf was a product of bestiality as he was advised by the local veterinary officer that it is normal for a cow to give birth to a calf with abnormal features.

“It is true that my cow gave birth to a calf with human-like features. I was surprised when I was summoned by the Village Head to explain why I buried the calf without informing him. I will attend the hearing, together with the veterinary officer.

“The cow did not have a normal birth and we had to assist it to deliver the calf, together with other villagers. I approached our local veterinary officer and was told me that malnutrition caused the calf’s deformities,” said Mr Matsairire.

A villager who witnessed the strange incident, Mr Bhekiwe Muyambo, said they believe that the cow was sexually abused at the pastures by a mischievous villager.

“We are still in shock after Mr Matsairire’s cow gave birth to a calf with human-like features. Villagers thronged his homestead to see the strange looking calf before it died. Manica Post





