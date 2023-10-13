THE Government and public sector representatives are expected to meet soon to deliberate on modalities for payment of this year’s annual bonus, amid indications that workers will begin receiving their 13th cheque in early November.

While Government has committed to begin paying bonuses, negotiations on how much will be paid are still ongoing. Civil servants traditionally receive their bonuses in November and December. Last year, Government staggered the payments, with uniformed forces being the first group to receive their dues around mid-November.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Permanent Secretary Mr Simon Masanga said consultations were ongoing.

“We are expecting that they will be done soon and the National Joint Negotiation Committee shall be convened to that effect. We are expecting it soon and we will only comment more after considerations are completed.”

Speaking to Zimpapers Radio on the sidelines of the 20th Zanu-PF Annual National People’s Conference in Gweru last week, Finance and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said civil servants will receive their bonuses “on time”.

“There is always a 13th cheque for civil servants . . . So, they can expect one; we have not changed that. It will be paid on time,” he said.

Government workers receive a US$300 monthly allowance, while the rest of their remuneration is denominated in the local currency. This year, Government has been effecting regular salary adjustments for its workers to cushion them against the rising cost of living. In March, Government awarded its workers a 100 percent salary increase and reviewed their Covid-19 allowance from US$200 to US$250, except for health sector workers. Sunday Mail