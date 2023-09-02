ZANU PF CANDIDATE WHO BEAT UP ZEC OFFICIAL REWARDED

A ZANU PF aspiring MP who was disqualified for assaulting a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) official has bounced back via the backdoor after he was nominated under the ruling party’s youth quota system.

Kudakwashe Damson was disqualified from participating in Zanu PF primary elections for assaulting a Zec official during a voter education campaign in Epworth in March this year.

Damson was eyeing the Epworth parliamentary seat.

He appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court facing a charge of contravening the Electoral Act after he disrupted Zec proceedings and was granted bail.

Allegations are that in March near Kubatana Primary School in Epworth, Damson was driving a Nissan Caravan with Zanu PF stickers in the company of two people.

It is alleged that he drove to the school where Zec officials were conducting voter education and disrupted the programme.

The State alleges that Damson grabbed Alerta Madzivanyika, a female Zec official, and kicked her.

He also assaulted Madzivanyika’s colleague, Mercy Mutendedzwa and tore the Zec bib worn by Benard Gwishiri.

Tendai Matauya, another Zec official, escaped the assault after hastily removing her Zec bib.

Damson’s name, however, appeared in the Government Gazette Extraordinary published on Wednesday as an elected Metropolitan Provincial Council member under the youth quota system.

Both Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa and acting information director Farai Marapira could not be reached for comment.

Harare Metropolitan Province is dominated by the Citizen Coalitions for Change (CCC).

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi’s sons also benefited from the youth quota system.

Mnangagwa’s win in seven provinces enabled him to secure seven youth representatives in Parliament.

Mnangagwa’s son David Kudakwashe was among the persons gazetted to represent the party under the youth quota in Midlands province.

Ziyambi’s son Carl Mutsawashe will represent the party in Mashonaland West province.

Zanu PF Manicaland youth chairperson Stanley Sakupwanya was the selected youth representative in the province.

Matabeleland South Zanu PF will be represented by Tafadzwa Mushipe, Masvingo (Lindarose Maunganidze), Mashonaland East (Tawanda Mudowo) and Mashonaland Central (Raradza Emmerson.)

Political analyst Rejoice Ngwenya said: “Zanu PF has a way of rewarding its party members.”

“There are some political dynamics which are being played by the party which some of us might not be aware of. Remember Banana republics reward close family members and allies.”

The CCC will be represented in Matabeleland North by Lovejoy Sibanda, Bulawayo (Evidence Zana) and Harare (Godfrey Ngadziore). Newsday