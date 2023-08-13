GLEN VIEW MURDER : ZANU PF SUPPORTERS GO ON THE RUN

Two Zanu PF supporters that were linked to the violence that led to the death of a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist in Harare a fortnight ago are still on the run.

Tinashe Chitsunge met his death when he was pursued and pelted by a mob of Zanu PF supporters in the Glen View high density suburb.

Last week, police arrested 12 suspects and they have since appeared in court.

Police spokesperson, Paul Nyathi, yesterday confirmed that two other suspects were on the run.

“We are still looking for two other suspects in this matter,” Nyathi said.

“We made ourselves clear that we are still doing some investigations on the issue.”

Chitsunge’s murder confirmed the escalating cases of political violence in the country in the lead up to the elections.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa was also a victim of political violence after his convoy was attacked by suspected Zanu PF activists in Mutasa, Manicaland.

International organisations and human rights’ groups have lamented the high level of political intolerance and violence.

After Chitsunge’s murder, Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe said the law enforcement agency would account for the perpetrators of political violence.

“It does not matter which party they belong to. Whether you are political or apolitical; violence is violence and crime is crime. It will be dealt with accordingly,” Kazembe said in his statement.

The United States Embassy in Zimbabwe recently raised concerns over the ongoing political violence as the nation heads toward the polls.

Last week, political parties signed a peace pledge to ensure that the country ends the culture of experiencing violence and bloodshed every time it holds elections.

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission) said the cases of political violence were disturbing and unacceptable.

“Section 67 (2) (b) of the constitution guarantees the right to campaign freely and peacefully for a political party or cause of own choice and therefore the commission strongly condemns all political violence as it is a violation of political rights and freedoms,” ZHRC said in a statement. Standard