TOGAREPI GOONS ATTACKED US : CCC SUPPORTERS

Zanu PF Member of Parliament (MP) Pupurai Togarepi accompanied by Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) was allegedly seen marshalling violence against CCC supporters gathered for a party rally at Mawungwa Business Centre in Gutu South.

The violence saw an aspiring Ward 25 CCC councillor Martin Muremba, for Ward 25 and four youth being abducted and kept captive for six hours. They were severely assaulted and had their phones stolen while Muremba lost US$200 in the process.

Sources said that the violence started around 7 pm last night when Zanu PF youth stormed Maungwa and beat everyone they saw at the shops. What baffled residents is that the fiasco happened as Police watched and did nothing.

The assaulted youth showed scars to the media inflicted all over their bodies. They alleged that Gutu Police led by Officer-in-charge Chief Inspector Cames Myambo refused to take their reports and chased them out of the Police post at Mawungwa.

Myambo said he is not aware of the matter.

Efforts to get a comment from the National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyati were futile.

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), Chief Elections Officer Utloile Silaigwana referred questions to the Commission’s public relations department.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa was forced to address the rally in a bush while a group of about 40 Zanu PF supporters gathered 100 meters away where they had been pushed back by the opposition youth who were getting increasingly agitated by the disruptions of their rally.

Chamisa told his supporters that he was going to talk to Togarepi over the disturbances.

He said it was foolhardy for Togarepi who is his relative to think that he would stop CCC when the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa had failed in all his machinations over the last five years.

Togarepi denied that he was at the scene and told The Mirror to talk to perpetrators seen at Maungwa. However, he could not deny that his vehicles roamed the venue of Chamisa’s rally the whole day.

“Togarepi is my relative and I am going to talk to him about this. It is foolish for him to think that he can stop CCC when the crocodile failed. He is trying to block a river using his hands,” said Chamisa.

Misheck Munyoro, a disabled youth said Togarepi was one of those who tried to beat him but stopped when he realised his physical state.

“I know Togarepi, I saw him. He arrived here in a brown landcruiser with a group of Zanu PF youth. He tried to kick me as he chased me but missed,” said a CCC girl who requested anonymity for fear of victimization.

The abducted youth were Muremba, Knowledge Mawere, Godwin Madhuyu and Last Musara.

After assaulting people at Mawungwa last night, the Zanu PF youth also caused mayhem at neighbouring business centers including Muchechete.

This morning, they returned to the business center and started beating people as early as 6 am.

“We were approached by youths who ordered us to remove regalia. They accused us of housebreaking.

“They took us to Zanu PF councillor Taka Rashayi’s homestead where they severely assaulted and threw mud at us. We were taken back to the business center where we were whipped in public and then driven into a bush where they continued beating us and only released us at 12 pm. We were warned that blood would be shed during these elections,” said Muremba.

He said that the FAZ team which invaded the place includes Jephias Mudyahoto, Norman Maungwa, Josphar Pedze, Cynthia Mafukidze, Jenifer Mangezi, Trevor Maungwa and one Mai Roni Munongi.

“It is disheartening that the whole incident happened under the watch of the Police,” said Munyoro.

Masvingo has over the last three days been engulfed by violence as Chamisa started his campaign rallies in the province. Masvingo Mirror