SURVEY : ZANU PF HEADING FOR VICTORY

ZANU PF is poised to win the August 23 harmonised elections by a landslide, a reputable survey has revealed.
The Mass Public Opinion Institute (MPOI), whose results
were released this week, says opposition parties lag far behind the ruling
party, dovetailing with several other surveys, including from Fitchtech that
has also predicted a ZANU PF win.
MPOI has previously correctly predicted the country’s polls
outcome and in its latest findings, it said if elections were to be conducted
today, the ruling party would emerge victorious.
The survey showed that if presidential elections would be
held today, ZANU PF would attract 35 percent of the total vote while the
opposition CCC would probably garner a 27 percent vote.
According to the survey, 63 percent of Zimbabweans say they
are interested in the elections and will most likely vote in the August 23
polls.
A political analyst Mr Gibson Nyikadzino said ZANU PF
victory was inevitable.
“Besides the findings that ZANU PF will win the election,
the survey by MPOI highlights critical findings that the majority of people
trust ZANU PF over other parties, this tells it all that the impending ZANU PF
victory is set to cause a political earthquake and a shift in public opinion in
favour and towards the ruling party,” he said.
Another analyst Rutendo Matinyarare said President
Mnangagwa has delivered his promises and that automatically qualifies him to be
re-elected.
“ED (the President) has given Zimbabweans tangible results
in a very long time: roads, bridges, electricity infrastructure, dams and
record output in agriculture (tobacco record, wheat record) and gold record.
“Meanwhile, there are no tangible results from
municipalities. This gives people a huge compulsion to vote for ZANU PF because
it’s delivering,” he said.
According to a survey by the United States-based Fitch
Solutions, a ZANU PF win is inevitable.
The ruling party, ZANU PF, “will win a comfortable
majority” in this year’s harmonised elections and “remain the dominant
political party force in Zimbabwe over the coming years”, read the report from
the New York headquartered firm.
The firm is considered a leading provider of credit
intelligence and a source of up-to-date socio-economic and political data used
by the world’s leading financial institutions, multinational companies and
government agencies, as well as consulting firms in 118 countries.
In its report titled “Zimbabwe Country Risk Report”, which
includes a 10-year economic forecast, the information services company also
describes President Mnangagwa as a “reform-minded” leader, whose Government
will “focus on efforts to strengthen the economy and attract investment, as
well as (in the short term) manage the socio-economic impact of the Covid-19
pandemic”.
“At Fitch Solutions, we expect that real GDP (gross
domestic product) in Zimbabwe will accelerate to 2,4 percent in 2023, from 2
percent in 2022,” reads part of the report.
“The acceleration in growth in 2023 will be driven by a
more expansionary fiscal policy in the run-up to the elections in the middle of
the year and an easing of price pressures, which should provide further support
to consumers.
“However, we still expect that ZANU PF will win a
comfortable majority in the parliamentary elections, with the ruling
administration benefiting from a host of incumbency advantages.”
ZANU PF, the report adds, would likely remain the dominant
political force for the foreseeable future.
The survey from MPOI comes at a time when the Pan African
Forum Limited, a forum that constitutes an informal network of African scholars
and university student leaders both current and past, noted that President
Mnangagwa will emerge the victor as he commands a 75 percent popularity.
Pan African Forum Limited was formed as a lobby group to
support the African Union’s objectives on international aspects and other
initiatives, at national, sub-regional, regional, and international levels.
In the study that was distributed proportionately to the
voters register 3 110, respondents took part. There was a +/-2 percent margin
of error at a 95 percent confidence level. “(President)…Mnangagwa is the most
preferred candidate to be the President of Zimbabwe,” the survey noted.
President Mnangagwa’s closest challenger, Mr Nelson
Chamisa, who leads the CCC lags far behind with a measly 19 percent, while
other parties share the remainder.
The study also shows that 98 percent of the registered
voters “are very certain that they will vote in the next General Election.” Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment