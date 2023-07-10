MIGHTY WARRIORS STAR NABBED WITH DRUGS, ESCAPES JAIL

A midfielder for the Zimbabwe national women’s team (Mighty Warriors) Elizabeth Chaparangana has been ordered by Harare magistrate Ms Evelyn Mashavakure to perform 280 hours of community service after she was found guilty of possessing crystal meth.

Ms Mashavakure initially sentenced Chaparangana 10 months in jail and two months were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

The remaining eight months were suspended on condition of performing 280 hours of community service at Waterfalls ZRP.

Prosecuting, Mr Takudzwa Jambawu proved that Chaparangana was found in possession of crystal meth weighing 0,4 grammes in her bedroom.

The incident occurred on October 14 last year at around 3:30pm when detectives received information that Chaparangana was in possession of dangerous drugs at her residence.

The detectives went to her house to search for the drugs and she voluntarily handed over the crystal meth and was arrested. Herald