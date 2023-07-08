I WILL TURN COWDRAY PARK INTO A MODERN HAVEN, SAYS MTHULI



THE aspirations of Professor Mthuli Ncube, the Finance and Economic Development Minister, extend far beyond his political career. As he prepares to move into his recently acquired house in the developing Cowdray Park suburb, located in Bulawayo, he envisions a transformation that will turn this humble neighbourhood into a modern haven with a Western touch.

The news of his imminent arrival has electrified the community, leaving neighbours in a state of excitement and anticipation.

The scent of fresh mud fills the air as households are swept clean by both young and elderly residents along the street where the minister’s new residence stands. Professor Ncube’s decision to invest in a property within his constituency aims to establish closer ties with the people he aspires to represent in the National Assembly.

The residents and neighbours of Cowdray Park are overjoyed at the prospect of having the minister as their neighbour. They hope to witness the transformation of their neighbourhood into a modern and vibrant community.

Ocean Sibanda, a youth residing next door to the minister, expresses his excitement about the positive changes the minister has already brought to their lives.

“We have unlimited Wi-Fi, and most of my idle friends are now working at the minister’s house, making remarkable contributions to ensure his comfortable living,” Sibanda exclaims.

Nomagugu Moyo-Sibanda, Sibanda’s mother, shares her happiness at being part of the development projects spearheaded by Prof Ncube under the Second Republic. She acknowledges the minister’s presence and appreciates the improvements in water supply, road infrastructure, and youth initiatives.

“We rarely get the opportunity to benefit from such iconic individuals like Minister Mthuli. His influence is significant, and even though he has not yet moved in, we already feel the positive impact,” Moyo-Sibanda gratefully remarks.

Simanga Khumalo, who resides directly opposite the minister’s house, hopes to see her neighbourhood free from issues like sewer bursts. With water now available and road networks being improved, she finds the progress overwhelming.

She exclaimed: “This is amazing! Who would have thought that a minister would choose to live among us?”

Prof Ncube has spent the past few months actively engaging with residents of Cowdray Park, striving to understand their needs and implementing self-sustainable solutions. Now, he takes the bold step of residing among the people to achieve his people-oriented goals. His decision came as a surprise to many, considering his involvement in various community activities and contributions to traditional practices, such as providing “Zibuthe” fees during times of bereavement.

Expressing his excitement at becoming part of the community, Prof Ncube accentuates his desire to contribute to the greater plan of expanding provincial projects, such as Cowdray Park.

“As I have said on several occasions, there are great plans for Cowdray Park. By acquiring a house here and being physically present, I aim to show that I am not just a politician but an individual oriented towards the well-being of people and families. Cowdray Park is now my home, and the challenges faced by its people are fully mine as well.”

The minister’s new home, equipped with Wi-Fi, electricity, and solar power, is undergoing renovations carried out by local youthful entrepreneurs. Proudly acknowledging the talents of these individuals, Prof Ncube highlights their involvement in expanding the house beyond its original dimensions. The youths’ first task was to construct a security wall using an innovative and artistic approach, utilising recyclable materials like cement, sand, and discarded bottles of cool drink, showcasing their creativity and commitment to sustainable practices.

Reflecting on his personal connection to the neighbourhood, Prof Ncube reveals that he grew up in the nearby Luveve suburb during the 70s. This background gives him a unique perspective and eliminates any notions of being an outsider.

“Cowdray Park and Luveve were always considered as one constituency. Although we had limited opportunities for skills development back then, now that we can support and promote our own, why not extend that same support?” he states, highlighting his familiarity with the area and his commitment to its progress.

Prof Ncube strongly believes that Cowdray Park has lacked the kind of representation and development seen in the Eastern suburbs. In an interview, he expresses his determination to change this narrative: “We didn’t have very active Members of Parliament in the past who could spearhead the development of roads, water infrastructure, and show genuine concern for the citizens. That is precisely what I aim to bring to Cowdray Park. I want to demonstrate that I stand with the people and support them wholeheartedly. To build a prosperous Zimbabwe, every Member of Parliament, regardless of their location, must take their responsibilities seriously and work together.”

While his vision for Cowdray Park encompasses various aspects of development, Prof Ncube is particularly focused on creating opportunities that will keep the youth engaged and prevent them from succumbing to criminal activities or substance abuse.

Addressing the prevalent challenges of drugs and alcohol in the community, he stresses the importance of providing the youth with skills that will make them productive members of society. Additionally, he acknowledges the need for drug rehabilitation centres in Cowdray Park and expresses his willingness to collaborate with relevant Government departments to address this issue effectively. Chronicle