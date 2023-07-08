I WILL TURN COWDRAY PARK INTO A MODERN HAVEN, SAYS MTHULI

THE aspirations of Professor Mthuli Ncube, the Finance and Economic Development Minister, extend far beyond his political career. As he prepares to move into his recently acquired house in the developing Cowdray Park suburb, located in Bulawayo, he envisions a transformation that will turn this humble neighbourhood into a modern haven with a Western touch.
The news of his imminent arrival has electrified the
community, leaving neighbours in a state of excitement and anticipation.
The scent of fresh mud fills the air as households are
swept clean by both young and elderly residents along the street where the
minister’s new residence stands. Professor Ncube’s decision to invest in a
property within his constituency aims to establish closer ties with the people
he aspires to represent in the National Assembly.
The residents and neighbours of Cowdray Park are overjoyed
at the prospect of having the minister as their neighbour. They hope to witness
the transformation of their neighbourhood into a modern and vibrant community.
Ocean Sibanda, a youth residing next door to the minister,
expresses his excitement about the positive changes the minister has already
brought to their lives.
“We have unlimited Wi-Fi, and most of my idle friends are
now working at the minister’s house, making remarkable contributions to ensure
his comfortable living,” Sibanda exclaims.
Nomagugu Moyo-Sibanda, Sibanda’s mother, shares her
happiness at being part of the development projects spearheaded by Prof Ncube
under the Second Republic. She acknowledges the minister’s presence and
appreciates the improvements in water supply, road infrastructure, and youth
initiatives.
“We rarely get the opportunity to benefit from such iconic
individuals like Minister Mthuli. His influence is significant, and even though
he has not yet moved in, we already feel the positive impact,” Moyo-Sibanda
gratefully remarks.
Simanga Khumalo, who resides directly opposite the
minister’s house, hopes to see her neighbourhood free from issues like sewer
bursts. With water now available and road networks being improved, she finds
the progress overwhelming.
She exclaimed: “This is amazing! Who would have thought
that a minister would choose to live among us?”
Prof Ncube has spent the past few months actively engaging
with residents of Cowdray Park, striving to understand their needs and
implementing self-sustainable solutions. Now, he takes the bold step of
residing among the people to achieve his people-oriented goals. His decision
came as a surprise to many, considering his involvement in various community
activities and contributions to traditional practices, such as providing
“Zibuthe” fees during times of bereavement.
Expressing his excitement at becoming part of the
community, Prof Ncube accentuates his desire to contribute to the greater plan
of expanding provincial projects, such as Cowdray Park.
“As I have said on several occasions, there are great plans
for Cowdray Park. By acquiring a house here and being physically present, I aim
to show that I am not just a politician but an individual oriented towards the
well-being of people and families. Cowdray Park is now my home, and the
challenges faced by its people are fully mine as well.”
The minister’s new home, equipped with Wi-Fi, electricity,
and solar power, is undergoing renovations carried out by local youthful
entrepreneurs. Proudly acknowledging the talents of these individuals, Prof
Ncube highlights their involvement in expanding the house beyond its original
dimensions. The youths’ first task was to construct a security wall using an
innovative and artistic approach, utilising recyclable materials like cement,
sand, and discarded bottles of cool drink, showcasing their creativity and
commitment to sustainable practices.
Reflecting on his personal connection to the neighbourhood,
Prof Ncube reveals that he grew up in the nearby Luveve suburb during the 70s.
This background gives him a unique perspective and eliminates any notions of
being an outsider.
“Cowdray Park and Luveve were always considered as one
constituency. Although we had limited opportunities for skills development back
then, now that we can support and promote our own, why not extend that same
support?” he states, highlighting his familiarity with the area and his
commitment to its progress.
Prof Ncube strongly believes that Cowdray Park has lacked
the kind of representation and development seen in the Eastern suburbs. In an
interview, he expresses his determination to change this narrative: “We didn’t
have very active Members of Parliament in the past who could spearhead the
development of roads, water infrastructure, and show genuine concern for the
citizens. That is precisely what I aim to bring to Cowdray Park. I want to
demonstrate that I stand with the people and support them wholeheartedly. To
build a prosperous Zimbabwe, every Member of Parliament, regardless of their
location, must take their responsibilities seriously and work together.”
While his vision for Cowdray Park encompasses various
aspects of development, Prof Ncube is particularly focused on creating
opportunities that will keep the youth engaged and prevent them from succumbing
to criminal activities or substance abuse.
Addressing the prevalent challenges of drugs and alcohol in
the community, he stresses the importance of providing the youth with skills
that will make them productive members of society. Additionally, he
acknowledges the need for drug rehabilitation centres in Cowdray Park and
expresses his willingness to collaborate with relevant Government departments
to address this issue effectively. Chronicle
