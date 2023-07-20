ELECTIONS WILL BE FREE AND FAIR : GOVT TELLS SADC

Zimbabwe yesterday briefed SADC on the country’s preparedness for the forthcoming harmonised elections on August 23, and pledged to hold free, fair and credible polls.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava, who is leading a Zimbabwean delegation attending SADC’s 25th Ordinary Meeting of the Ministerial Committee for the Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation in Windhoek, Namibia, told his colleagues: “Zimbabwe is a constitutional democracy and it firmly believes in the value of peaceful, credible, and transparent elections in contributing to strong and vibrant democratic institutions.

“As a member of the international community, and indeed SADC, the country ascribes and fully adheres to global, continental, and regional best practices in the conduct of elections.”

Zimbabwe has always placed confidence and high esteem in the SADC institutions, which seek to promote and consolidate democracy.

Recently, Zimbabwe received a SADC Electoral Advisory Council goodwill electoral advisory mission, which was conducting an election pre-assessment.

Ambassador Shava confirmed to the ministerial meeting that Zimbabwe received a report from this assessment mission and based on the findings of the Mission, plus the calm the security and political environment in the country, hence SADC decided to deploy an Election Observation Mission.

Zimbabwe has formally requested SADC to witness the upcoming elections, and invitations have also been sent to numerous international observers and organisations, as well as domestic observers, to come and witness the country’s electoral processes.

The 25th Ordinary Meeting of the Ministerial Committee started yesterday and ends today.

The gathering, chaired by Namibia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, marks a significant step in addressing peace, security, and political relations within the SADC region.

As chairperson of the Meeting of the Ministerial Committee, and with Namibia leading the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation, Deputy PM Nandi-Ndaitwah emphasised the vital role of peace, security, and stability in fostering regional cooperation and integration.

Prior to the Ministerial Meeting, the Senior Officials Meeting was held from July 17 to 19, setting the groundwork for important discussions during the 25th session.

In her opening remarks, Deputy PM Nandi-Ndaitwah highlighted the six extraordinary meetings of the Ministerial Committee of the Organ Troika Plus convened by Namibia since September 2022.

The meetings focused on the security situation in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and northern Mozambique, contributing to efforts to strengthen regional peace and stability.

One of the key topics of discussion during the Meeting will be trafficking in persons in the region. Deputy PM Nandi-Ndaitwah stressed the importance of reinforcing legal provisions, enhancing capacity, and raising awareness to effectively combat the phenomenon.

Additionally, the Ministerial Meeting is expected to approve an instrument aimed at bolstering regional integration in the area of immigration.

The status of ratifications of the Protocol on the Facilitation of the Movement of Persons in the SADC Region (2005), which is not yet in force, will also be under consideration.

Member States are encouraged to sign and ratify the protocol to maximise the benefits of regional integration, promoting intra-regional tourism, people-to-people exchanges, business interactions, and investments across the region.

In his remarks, SADC Executive Secretary Elias Magosi, said the meeting will also receive updates and progress reports on the organ’s efforts to consolidate peace, democracy, and good governance in the region.

The discussions and exchanges of information are pivotal in advancing SADC’s objectives of fostering stability and cooperation among member States.

As the Ministerial session continues, participants are focused on advancing regional peace and cooperation, fostering an environment conducive to sustainable development, and strengthening ties among SADC member countries.

The meeting serves as a platform for meaningful discussions and actions that will shape the future trajectory of the region.

According to Article 5 of the SADC Protocol of the Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation, the Ministerial Committee of the Organ is composed of ministers responsible for Foreign Affairs, Defence, Public Security, and State Security from all SADC member States.

It is tasked with coordinating the work of the SADC Organ on promoting peace and security in the region.

The Organ’s activity is founded on the belief that peace, security, and political relations are key factors in fostering SADC regional cooperation and integration. Herald