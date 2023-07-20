ELECTIONS WILL BE FREE AND FAIR : GOVT TELLS SADC

Zimbabwe yesterday briefed SADC on the country’s preparedness for the forthcoming harmonised elections on August 23, and pledged to hold free, fair and credible polls.
Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador
Frederick Shava, who is leading a Zimbabwean delegation attending SADC’s 25th
Ordinary Meeting of the Ministerial Committee for the Organ on Politics,
Defence, and Security Cooperation in Windhoek, Namibia, told his colleagues:
“Zimbabwe is a constitutional democracy and it firmly believes in the value of
peaceful, credible, and transparent elections in contributing to strong and
vibrant democratic institutions.
“As a member of the international community, and indeed
SADC, the country ascribes and fully adheres to global, continental, and
regional best practices in the conduct of elections.”
Zimbabwe has always placed confidence and high esteem in
the SADC institutions, which seek to promote and consolidate democracy.
Recently, Zimbabwe received a SADC Electoral Advisory
Council goodwill electoral advisory mission, which was conducting an election
pre-assessment.
Ambassador Shava confirmed to the ministerial meeting that
Zimbabwe received a report from this assessment mission and based on the
findings of the Mission, plus the calm the security and political environment
in the country, hence SADC decided to deploy an Election Observation Mission.
Zimbabwe has formally requested SADC to witness the
upcoming elections, and invitations have also been sent to numerous
international observers and organisations, as well as domestic observers, to
come and witness the country’s electoral processes.
The 25th Ordinary Meeting of the Ministerial Committee
started yesterday and ends today.
The gathering, chaired by Namibia’s Deputy Prime Minister
and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo
Nandi-Ndaitwah, marks a significant step in addressing peace, security, and
political relations within the SADC region.
As chairperson of the Meeting of the Ministerial Committee,
and with Namibia leading the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security
Cooperation, Deputy PM Nandi-Ndaitwah emphasised the vital role of peace,
security, and stability in fostering regional cooperation and integration.
Prior to the Ministerial Meeting, the Senior Officials
Meeting was held from July 17 to 19, setting the groundwork for important
discussions during the 25th session.
In her opening remarks, Deputy PM Nandi-Ndaitwah
highlighted the six extraordinary meetings of the Ministerial Committee of the
Organ Troika Plus convened by Namibia since September 2022.
The meetings focused on the security situation in eastern
Democratic Republic of Congo and northern Mozambique, contributing to efforts
to strengthen regional peace and stability.
One of the key topics of discussion during the Meeting will
be trafficking in persons in the region. Deputy PM Nandi-Ndaitwah stressed the
importance of reinforcing legal provisions, enhancing capacity, and raising
awareness to effectively combat the phenomenon.
Additionally, the Ministerial Meeting is expected to
approve an instrument aimed at bolstering regional integration in the area of
immigration.
The status of ratifications of the Protocol on the
Facilitation of the Movement of Persons in the SADC Region (2005), which is not
yet in force, will also be under consideration.
Member States are encouraged to sign and ratify the
protocol to maximise the benefits of regional integration, promoting
intra-regional tourism, people-to-people exchanges, business interactions, and
investments across the region.
In his remarks, SADC Executive Secretary Elias Magosi, said
the meeting will also receive updates and progress reports on the organ’s
efforts to consolidate peace, democracy, and good governance in the region.
The discussions and exchanges of information are pivotal in
advancing SADC’s objectives of fostering stability and cooperation among member
States.
As the Ministerial session continues, participants are
focused on advancing regional peace and cooperation, fostering an environment
conducive to sustainable development, and strengthening ties among SADC member
countries.
The meeting serves as a platform for meaningful discussions
and actions that will shape the future trajectory of the region.
According to Article 5 of the SADC Protocol of the Organ on
Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation, the Ministerial Committee of the
Organ is composed of ministers responsible for Foreign Affairs, Defence, Public
Security, and State Security from all SADC member States.
It is tasked with coordinating the work of the SADC Organ
on promoting peace and security in the region.
The Organ’s activity is founded on the belief that peace,
security, and political relations are key factors in fostering SADC regional
cooperation and integration. Herald
