NGARIVHUME DENIED BAIL

Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume will prosecute his appeal against public violence conviction and a three-year jail term while behind bars after the High Court overruled his application for bail pending appeal.
The politician is
appealing against both conviction and sentence for inciting public violence
arising from Twitter messages where he called for people to engage in public
violence or join an illegal demonstration in July 2020.
He approached the
High Court seeking bail pending appeal but Justice Benjamin Chikowero threw out
the application. The judge ruled that there are no reasonable prospects of
success in the appeal against conviction. And while Ngarivhume had prospects of
success on sentence the judge still thought he would servce a considerable
period of time in jail.
“This is not a matter where the imposition of bail
conditions is decisive,” said Justice Chikowero. “On appeal, the applicant is
likely to be required to serve some custodial sentence.”
In this regard, the
judge took the view that Ngarivhume’s admission to bail endangers the interest
of justice in that fear of resumed incarceration would induce him to skip bail.
“It is in the interest of the administration of justice
that he prosecutes his appeal while serving his sentence,” he said. “In the
result, the application for bail pending appeal against the conviction and
sentence be and is hereby dismissed.”
The trial magistrate had found that Ngarivhume had made the
Twitter posts, and the content met the criteria required by the charge.
Ngarivhume had initially on arrest agreed he had posted the
tweets, but said his posts were protected by the Constitutional right of free
speech. Later in court, he had argued that the Twitter handle had never
belonged to him.
In her ruling, Harare magistrate Mrs Feresi Chakanyuka
found that the prosecution managed to prove the case against Ngarivhume.
The State proved that Ngarivhume, through his actions,
wanted or meant to incite the public to act in a disastrous and violent manner,
said the magistrate. She ruled that only an effective prison term would send a
strong message to likely offenders that violence was frowned upon.
Mrs Chakanyuka, in her decision, was guided by the criminal
laws of the country as to the sentence because once convicted of inciting
members of the public to commit a crime, the accused had to be sentenced in
accordance with the law and precedent.
During trial, the court heard that while in Harare’s city
centre, Ngarivhume posted numerous messages on Twitter in an attempt to
influence many people to engage in public violence or participate in a
gathering that would disturb peace.
In some of the messages, Ngarivhume said he had met and consulted other stakeholders including Mr Ian Makone, Dr Shingi Munyeza, Mr Elton Mangoma and Godfrey Tsenengamu, as part of his efforts to mobilise people. Herald:
