MAI TT SPEAKS FROM CHIKURUBI : ITS IS GOD'S WILL

MAI TT believes God put her into prison for a reason and she has accepted her fate as she battles to settle into life behind bars.

The convicted thief spoke exclusively to H-Metro yesterday on the side lines of a party hosted for the children of inmates at Chikurubi Female Prison.

The party was hosted by Collen Abrahams.

Collen is the son in-law of Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service Commissioner General, Moses Chihobvu.

Mai TT recalled a time when she visited the prison to donate sanitary wear and food and wanted to spend a night with the inmates but was denied the opportunity.

“I am yet to accept that I have to stay behind these walls and get used to such an uncomfortable environment,” said Mai TT.

“What came into my mind on my second day in my cell was my idea of visiting this same prison years ago. I pleaded with prison officials to allow me to spend one night with inmates, but they denied me that chance, arguing that their protocol does not consider such requests.

“I was touched by the living conditions of inmates, especially innocent babies, accompanying their mothers in prison.”

She added: “I wanted to know more and little did I know that one day I would be counted among inmates kwete zvekunyepera kana kukumbira.

“I want to believe that God is the one who gave me the idea to visit the prison and donate sanitary wear and food that year.

“Ndakazarurirwa kuti ndiMwari akazoona zvakanaka kuti ndiuye nenzira inouya nevazhinji vavo.

“A new chapter of my life has started and I need more grace to endure until I complete my sentence.

“Ndiwo unonzi mutsanyo uyu, ndakamboramba kudya asi ndinonzwa kushumirwa neumwe mutowo, it’s painful.”

She said those who were mocking her should not stop.

“It is my prayer that all those mocking me continue to do so, maybe, I will find favour in God’s eyes and He will get me out of this place.

“God is in control and His grace will take me through the race.”

Mai TT mixed and mingled with other inmates at the party and appeared to be having fun as she danced to music.

She was asked to give a vote of thanks and closed the event with a long prayer and thanked Collen and his family for hosting the party. H Metro