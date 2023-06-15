ED SLAMS INNSCOR : MHESVA MUKONO

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday singled out diversified conglomerate Innscor as one of the businesses that have been unjustifiably raising prices of basic commodities such as bread leading to the suffering of ordinary people.
Addressing thousands of people that included Zanu PF
supporters during an event to commission Chivhu Dam, President Mnangagwa said
Government will support the food production value chain through establishment
of rural industrial centres to deal with unscrupulous businesses that were
ripping off consumers such as Innscor.
“Tanga tiine mhesva mukono inonzi Innscor who were
constantly hiking price of basic commodities. Now as we plan we need to set up
rural industrial centres here. If people grow maize and wheat, we will install
a plant that will mill maize meal and produce flour and sell at cheaper prices.
“When Innscor trucks come with their bread, they will find
no taker. This is because we will be self-sufficient in terms of everything
that you might want that include bread, maize, fish, water including a caring
party Zanu PF,” said President Mnangagwa.
He said people should strive to produce at least 10 tonnes
of wheat per hectare so as to maintain food self-sufficiency.
President Mnangagwa said with the country attaining
self-sufficiency, days of unscrupulous business are numbered.
Businesses have in the past few weeks been hiking prices of
basic commodities, a development that has caused untold suffering to ordinary
people.
Some have been charging exclusively in United States
dollars while others have indexed their prices to black market foreign exchange
rates.
This is despite the fact that some of them were accessing
cheaper foreign currency at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe spearheaded auction
market.
The unjustified price increases have seen the erosion of
many people’s earnings.
President Mnangagwa has in recent weeks warned business
against unjustified price hikes saying the Government would not fold its arms
and watch. Herald
