WOMAN LOSES US$37K IN BORROWDALE STANDS DEAL

A 51-year-old New Marlborough woman lost US$37 000 to an unidentified man who had promised her a residential stand in Borrowdale Brooke.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, said Wendy Kubalalika was taken to view a stand in Borrowdale Brooke.

It measures 2 000 square metres.

The man claimed to be the owner of the stand.

“The woman later found out that the stand does not belong to the man after she had demanded title deeds,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro