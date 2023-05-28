WIVES FIGHT OVER DEADBEAT HUSBAND

Two Domboshava women in a polygamous marriage last week realised in court that their husband was tricking both of them and dodging payment of maintenance.

Gladys Chikweza had dragged her husband's first wife Spiwe Mupesa to court for harassing her whenever they met.

Chikweza told Harare magistrate Tamara Chibindi that Mupesa was fighting her and visiting her workplace to insulting her.

“She is accusing me of hiding our husband from her and influencing him to stop maintaining her three children.

“I asked her to come to the police station so that our issue can be resolved, but she went on to send her friends to assault me,” she submitted.

“I have never influenced our man to stop taking care of her children, but she is the one who hides him from me when he visits."

Mupesa opposed the applicant's claims saying she was no longer with the man after his failure to maintain his children. Standard