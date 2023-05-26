WIFE KILLS HUBBY OVER SADZA AND VEGETABLES

A 53-year-old Chitungwiza woman has appeared in court on allegations of killing her husband following a fight over relish.
The court heard that Wilson Muchimwe (53) was irked when
she arrived home only to find out that Nozizwe Mpengesi had cooked vegetables
instead of meat for dinner prompting a misunderstanding.
Mpengesi was facing murder charges when she appeared before Harare Magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi. She was remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.
Investigations established that on the fateful day,
Mpengesi had a misunderstanding with Muchimwe who came home drunk and
complained that she had cooked vegetables instead of meat as relish for dinner
which led to a fight.
It is alleged that Mpengesi fought back and pushed Muchimwe
who fell headlong onto a concrete slab.
The court heard that the now deceased started bleeding from
the forehead prompting Mpengesi to proceed to ZRP Zengeza 5 base where she
misled the police that Muchimwe was assaulted at an unknown bar by unknown
assailants.
Further investigations revealed that Mpengesi took all of
Muchimwe’s clothes and shoes and gave them to her sister Thandiwe Mpengesi so
as to conceal evidence that she had prior knowledge and a relationship with
him.
Yesterday, the court heard that Mpengesi led detectives to
the scene under video camera where she made indications as to how she committed
the offence.
She further led to the recovery of Muchimwe’s pair of shoes
and a jacket.
Muchimwe’s body is at Chitungwiza hospital mortuary
awaiting a post-mortem examination. Herald
