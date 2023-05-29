PROPERTIES : SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS CHIHURI APPEAL

The Supreme Court has upheld an appeal by former Police Commissioner Augustine Chihuri contesting forfeiture of his properties acquired over his tenure at the helm of the police force.

Justice George Chiweshe sitting in chambers dismissed an application by the State to amend grounds of appeal citing no prospects of success on the appeal by the State.

Last year a full bench comprising Justice Susan Mavangira sitting with Justice Lavender Makoni and Justice Joseph Musakwa upheld the High Court decision made by Justice Pisirayi Kwenda earlier the year.

This brings to finality the long standing battle between the former Police Commissioner General and the State.

Chihuri was represented by lawyer Addington Chinake, while the State was represented by head of assets forfeiture unit Chief Law officer Chris Mutangadura.