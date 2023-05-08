PRICE HIKES SHOCKS GOVT INTO ACTION

The Government is engaging the manufacturing and retail sectors with a view of establishing their operational challenges and arresting business malpractices causing unprecedented consumer price hikes.
This follows the recent arbitrary price increases that have
seen prices of basic commodities shooting up dramatically beyond the reach of
many low income earners.
In a statement yesterday, the Minister of Industry and
Commerce Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza said all stakeholders concerned were being
engaged as the Government seeks to find a lasting solution to this situation.
“Following the observed spike in prices of basic
commodities, the Ministry has held frank and fruitful engagements with
manufacturers, suppliers, and retailers of basic commodities over the past week
in a bid to find a lasting solution to the observed matter,” she said.
The Minister also set the record straight there were no
shortages of basic commodities in the economy.
“The Ministry, in liaison with relevant arms of Government,
continues to advocate for the availability of foreign currency to productive
sectors of the economy and to achieve macro-economic stability.
“We also assure the private sector that issues brought
forward in our engagements are being attended to for the benefit of the
consumers.”
Dr Nzenza also issued a stern warning to errant business
people that are demanding payment of some basic goods exclusively in forex.
“It has also come to our attention that some suppliers of
basic commodities have been observed demanding payment exclusively in foreign
currency for certain basic commodities in violation of the dual currency
pricing system adopted by the Government.
“Furthermore, a few manufacturers of basic goods have been
observed selling goods that are below the prescribed weight and volume and
corrective action will always be taken to protect consumers.”
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce is among others
mandated to safeguard and promote consumer welfare in the economy.
Zimbabwe continues to witness increases in investments,
exports, production and capacity utilisation, which have all contributed
invaluably towards the country’s economic growth trajectory
Currently, the shelf occupancy of locally manufactured
goods stands at 80 percent, a development which is set to continue bolstering
Zimbabwe’s comparative, competitive and adaptability advantages to move the
economy up the value chains. Herald
