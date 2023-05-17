NO IRELAND VISAS : US$100K FRAUD COUPLE GETS BAIL

Bulawayo couple accused of allegedly defrauding more than 40 people of over US$100k has been granted bail of ZWL$600 000 each.

The couple, represented by Bob Siansole of Ncube Attorneys, appeared before Bulawayo Magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa.

Magistrate Maphosa, as part of the bail conditions, ordered the couple, Melusi Ndlovu (36) and his wife Gwendoline Ndlovu (35) to surrender their travel documents, reside at their given address, report to the CID Commercial Crimes division and not interfere with State witnesses.

Siansole, in his bail application, submitted that his clients’ passports did not have visas to Ireland as had been alleged, dismissing that they intended to flee the country.

The State had also ordered that as part of the bail condition, they surrender title deeds to their home but the lawyer submitted that the couple did not own any immovable property.

State representative, Tsungi Mutapi, told the court that the couple defrauded a total of 43 people of US$117 831 and only US$2 850 was recovered.

“On an unknown date, the accused persons hatched a plan to defraud the complainants who were seeking employment abroad. As such, they advertised on WhatsApp groups under the name National Research Advocacy Trust that they were able to facilitate employment locals abroad and acquire certificate of Sponsorship on behalf the complainants,” Mutapi said.

“The complainants responded, unbeknown to them that the trust is registered for the purposes of helping in developing of the Zimbabwean communities to provide the alleged services. The accused misrepresented to the 43 complainants that they were registered agents who had the capacity to process visas for employment to countries such as Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom.”

Mutapi added, “Upon lapse of the agreed period of departure, the accused became evasive and one complainant Sithuliso Ndlovu discovered that they were moving their office address intending to flee from Zimbabwe leading to police reports.” CITE