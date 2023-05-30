MUPFUMI ROBBED OF US$52K

ZANU PF central committee member and Mutare businessman Esau Mupfumi reportedly lost US$52 000 on Sunday night to armed robbers at his Gold Class garage in Mutare city.
The veteran politician, who is the aspiring Mutare Central
parliamentary candidate in the upcoming polls confirmed the robbery yesterday.
He, however, could not give finer details of the matter
saying police details were still attending to the scene.
“Yes there was an armed robbery yesterday at night at my
Gold Class garage and I lost US$52 000.
Investigations are on-going. I cannot comment any further as detectives
are still investigating the matter,” Mupfumi said.
Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Nobert Muzondo
also confirmed the armed robbery.
“Mupfumi was robbed, but I don’t have full details now as
police detectives are still attending to the scene,” Muzondo said.
Mupfumi is into passenger
transport business apart from being a politician.
Cases of armed robbery have been on the increase in the
country and this has been blamed on unemployment amid a poorly-performing
economy.
Mushikashika (pirate taxis) transport operators have also
been accused of being used by armed robbers to steal from unsuspecting hikers.
Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment