MADZIBABA RAPES TEEN, GOES ON THE RUN

IN a case which once again highlights the extent of sexual abuse and exploitation by religious leaders, a self-styled prophet is on the run after allegedly raping a16-year-old girl.

Madzibaba Stepnaje from Art Farm in Mt Pleasant, allegedly raped the girl while temporarily staying with her family.

He had been conducting church services at the girl’s parents’ house since the beginning of this month.

He allegedly lured the girl to a secluded place around midnight and raped her.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, said the girl was referred to Parirenyatwa for medical examination.

“The prophet was temporarily staying at the complainant’s residence while conducting his church services.

“On May 13, at around 10pm, the prophet and the girl were coming from the ADMA Agricultural Show, which was held about 3km from the house.

“On the way, the prophet asked the girl to accompany him to a certain house to collect his cellphone.

“The girl agreed and when they got closer to the house, the prophet changed directions and led her further to a secluded place.

“The prophet raped the girl and she later disclosed her ordeal to another prophet, who advised her to make a police report,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro