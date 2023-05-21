ITS AN UNLAWFUL PURCHASE : BITI ATTACKS ED CHOPPER DEAL

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been criticised for presiding over a controversial deal that saw Zimbabwe acquire 32 helicopters from Russia worth a staggering US$320 million without following laid down procurement procedures amid allegations the prices for the choppers were inflated.
Mnangagwa took delivery of 18 out of the 32 Kazan Ansat
helicopters from Russia under a public-private partnership (PPP) deal last
week.
Former Finance minister Tendai Biti yesterday accused
Mnangagwa’s administration of unlawfully purchasing the helicopters as
procurement procedures were not followed.
The US$320 million
deal has been shrouded in secrecy.
According to a search, the helicopter costs US$2.5 million
each when new but indications are that Zimbabwe bought second hand choppers.
Government said the choppers would be used as air
ambulances, search and rescue, and air policing while sources said they would
also be used for VIP transport and the Air Force.
Biti told The Standard that the procurement was illegal and
it should be challenged.
“Remember all expenditures are approved in Parliament, but
this expenditure was never approved in the budget,” Biti said.
“It means that it’s
an unlawful purchase. The country’s procurement law makes it very clear that
there has to be competitive bidding during a procurement process and certainly
this was not done.
“The state should challenge the immorality of this. Why are
they buying helicopters when civil servants are not properly paid?”
He accused the government of being corrupt and having
misplaced priorities.
“US$320 million is a
lot of money and their bigger priority is buying helicopters,” Biti remarked.
“It’s now self-evident that the prices are inflated, this
also means that the brand new helicopter will cost US$2,5 million yet we are
being sold a second hand helicopter at almost the same amount.
“The problem that we have as a country is that we now have
a kleptomaniac government, so anything that happens they are just thinking
about money, corruption and the bottom line of their self-aggrandisement.”
Biti said he would raise the matter in Parliament and ask
the relevant committee to investigate the matter.
Commentators and observers also questioned why government
prioritised helicopters when hospitals and clinics did not have painkillers and
other medical accessories.
"The sidelining of Parliament in procurement is a step
backwards and a shot on the same foot,” Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development
(Zimcodd) programmes manager John Maketo said, adding that the deal showed lack of political will to fight
corruption.
Mnangagwa promised to fight graft when he assumed office.
However, massive corruption scandals involving the first
family and other government ministers and Zanu PF officials have been exposed.
“The public anger on the procurement of helicopters is
genuine because the priority is not good looking at the current situation in
the country where hospitals have no medicines,” Maketo said.
Political analyst Kundai Jirira said the decision was
tantamount to misappropriation of funds.
“They should stop stealing public funds and attempting to
sell a stupid idea,” Jirira said.
“The situation in urban areas also mirrors the rural areas
but the government is hereby acquiring ambulance helicopters worth more than
US$320 million.”
Mnangagwa has been under the spotlight following an attempt
to smuggle a law that would have seen procurement processes in the Health
ministry being hidden away from the prying eyes of the public and
anti-corruption watchdogs.
General Notice 635 gazetted on May 5 was criticised as a
looting law and was later withdrawn following a public outcry.
Mnangagwa repealed the controversial law in an
extraordinary Government gazette last week. Standard
