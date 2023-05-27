HRE MAN RAPES FRIEND, JAILED 8 YEARS

A 24-year-old Harare man will spend 8 years in jail after he was found guilty of raping his friend.
Denzel Chikore was convicted by Harare Magistrate Mr Taurai
Manuwere after a full trial.
The magistrate initially sentenced Chikore to 12 years in
jail before suspending four on condition that he does not commit a similar
offence in the next five years.
The court heard that on January 14, 2023 at around 5 pm the
complainant and Chikore were at number 19 Banchory road Mandara preparing for
an event together with other friends.
After the preparations they had dinner and some drinks
together.
After having dinner, the complainant who was tired
proceeded to her room and slept leaving the door unlocked since her cousin was
supposed to join her later.
At around 2 am the complainant woke up and discovered that
Chikore was having sexual intercourse with her without her consent.
The court heard that the complainant was shocked and
confused to such an extent that she could not do anything until Chikore
finished having sexual intercourse with her.
Investigations established that Chikore later walked out of
the room and the complainant continued sleeping. When the complainant woke up
around 9 am she started recollecting what had transpired the night before.
She then narrated the story to her cousin.
The complainant later went home and told her uncle about
the issue and asked him to help her inform her parents.
A report was later made at ZRP Highlands. Herald
