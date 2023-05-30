HARARE MAN RAPES MARRIED SISTER

A MAN, who raped his married younger sister in Mbare on Thursday last week, has been remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

The 35-year-old man stays in Mbare National with his 33-year-old sister, her husband and their two children.

The court heard that on Africa Day, the sister’s husband left home at around 8pm, to go for a beer drink, with a friend.

The sister went to bed with her two children – aged five and six years ₤ but didn’t lock her bedroom door because her husband wasn’t home.

At around 10pm, the sister woke up to find her brother on top of her with his elbow covering her eyes and he forced himself on her.

When the sister’s husband returned home, she told him about the rape they went to report the matter to the police.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, said the woman was taken to Family Support Clinic for medical examination. H Metro