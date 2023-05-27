GOVT : CALA TO STAY

THE Continuous Assessment Learning Activities (CALA) are a key feature in the country’s primary and secondary school curriculum and will not be scrapped, but components per learning area might be reduced, a Government official has said.
This comes as Government will this week begin a countrywide
public awareness programme to educate key stakeholders in the education sector
on the current curriculum, especially the CALA component.
Last week, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education
held curriculum review public consultation meetings across the country. The
objective was to assess reception of the school curriculum introduced in 2015.
At meetings attended by this publication in Harare, the
most contentious issue was CALA, with most stakeholders — especially parents
and guardians — urging Government to remove some components in the curriculum.
The ministry’s communications and advocacy director, Mr Taungana Ndoro,
however, said there was misinformation and misunderstanding on the issue, hence
Government was going to conduct public awareness campaigns.
“The meetings went on very well. However, we realised there
is misunderstanding and misinformation with regard to CALA,” he said.
“Most parents and stakeholders do not understand what CALA
is and think that it is expensive and can only be conducted if one is connected
to the internet, which is wrong and not true.
“As the ministry, we realised that those who believe it
should be scrapped or removed from the school curriculum do not understand it.
So, starting from next week (this week), we are conducting awareness campaigns
that seek to educate parents about CALA and what it is.”
He said it was too early for stakeholders to call for the
removal of CALA, especially when most do not understand what it is.
“CALA seeks to promote critical thinking, innovation and
promote problem-solving skills, and this is in line with education 5.0 and the
National Development Strategy 1.
“In addition, if we remove it now, it will also be
detrimental to our curriculum, so we are going to continue with the engagement
until we find each other.
“Stakeholders who understand CALA say it should not be
scrapped but some components should be reduced.”
Education expert Professor Caiphas Nziramasanga, whose
pioneering research under the Nziramasanga Commission formed the genesis of
CALA, said Government should reduce the number of CALA components per subject
to ensure learners fully benefit from the exercise.
“Reduction of the number of activities per subject should
depend on the grade or ability of the learner. A learner should have one or two
activities per subject they master from primary to secondary level.
“After O level or A Level, if they cannot proceed, they can
join vocational training centres.
“The research part should be removed and the activities
left with a practical side that lets the learner get the highest point of
skills in any activity.”
Prof Nziramasanga said other examination bodies should be
allowed to assess CALA to ensure and improve quality.
“CALA should be used to screen learners, so that those who
are not academically gifted can exclusively focus on practical subjects and
they can be assessed by HEXCO (Higher Education Examinations Council).
“This helps learners to be masters in specific disciplines.
The education we now need is one that lets learners create their own
employment,” he added.
Continuous assessment refers to evaluation of a learner’s
progress throughout a course of study, rather than exclusively by examinations.
Recommendations of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry
on Education and Training of 1999, which is commonly known as the Nziramasanga
Commission, emphasised on use of continuous assessments in schools.
CALA was introduced in 2021.
Under CALA, learners in examination classes — Grade 7, Form
4 and Upper 6 — work on projects that constitute 30 percent of the final mark.
Currently, a learner submits three CALA components per
learning area, starting a year before the final examination.
Through CALA, learners have to demonstrate their knowledge
and understanding of a subject. Sunday Mail
