FATHER ARRESTED FOR RAPING DAUGHTER SEVERAL TIMES

POLICE have arrested a 54-year-old man from Entumbane suburb in Bulawayo for allegedly raping his 12-year-old daughter who is doing Grade Seven at a local school.
He was arrested on 17 May 2023 after a teacher at the
school where the girl learns realised a sudden drop in the pupil’s performance.
Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico
Ncube, confirmed the case and said the suspect has already appeared in court
facing rape charges and was remanded in custody.
“The accused person is the father to the complainant and
circumstances are that on the 18th of April 2023, the accused person was with
the complainant alone at home whilst the complainant’s mother and brother had
gone to rural areas,” he said.
“On the same day at around 23:30 hours, the complainant was
sleeping in the sitting room alone when the accused went to the room and
undressed her, and raped her.
“He told the complainant that he is the one taking care of
her and wanted to be strong.
“Therefore, he wanted to have sexual intercourse with the
complainant,” said Insp Ncube.
“The accused went on to have sexual intercourse with the
complainant several times without her consent and without protection. After the
act, the accused person told the complainant not to tell anyone about the issue
and gave her a concoction to drink, which was in a plastic container, which the
complainant did not know its purpose.”
Insp Ncube said the accused continued raping the girl
during the night without protection until April 21.
When the girl’s mother returned from their rural home
holiday visit, the girl narrated her ordeal to her but she took no action.
“On the 11th of May 2023, the complainant’s mother was
summoned to the girl’s school by the complainant’s teacher after realising that
the complainant’s performance at school had deteriorated,” said Insp Ncube.
“This led the complainant’s mother to report the matter to the
police as she had realised that the abuse could be the reason for the
complainant’s poor performance at school.
“Police arrested the suspect while the girl was referred to
Mpilo Central Hospital for medical examination,” he said.
Inspector Ncube urged members of the public to protect the
girl child and not trust anyone as even biological fathers are capable of
raping their daughters.
He also said all forms of abuse in their respective
communities must be reported to police regardless of the relationship between
victim and perpetrator. Chronicle
