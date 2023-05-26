FATHER ARRESTED FOR RAPING DAUGHTER SEVERAL TIMES

POLICE have arrested a 54-year-old man from Entumbane suburb in Bulawayo for allegedly raping his 12-year-old daughter who is doing Grade Seven at a local school.

He was arrested on 17 May 2023 after a teacher at the school where the girl learns realised a sudden drop in the pupil’s performance.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, confirmed the case and said the suspect has already appeared in court facing rape charges and was remanded in custody.

“The accused person is the father to the complainant and circumstances are that on the 18th of April 2023, the accused person was with the complainant alone at home whilst the complainant’s mother and brother had gone to rural areas,” he said.

“On the same day at around 23:30 hours, the complainant was sleeping in the sitting room alone when the accused went to the room and undressed her, and raped her.

“He told the complainant that he is the one taking care of her and wanted to be strong.

“Therefore, he wanted to have sexual intercourse with the complainant,” said Insp Ncube.

“The accused went on to have sexual intercourse with the complainant several times without her consent and without protection. After the act, the accused person told the complainant not to tell anyone about the issue and gave her a concoction to drink, which was in a plastic container, which the complainant did not know its purpose.”

Insp Ncube said the accused continued raping the girl during the night without protection until April 21.

When the girl’s mother returned from their rural home holiday visit, the girl narrated her ordeal to her but she took no action.

“On the 11th of May 2023, the complainant’s mother was summoned to the girl’s school by the complainant’s teacher after realising that the complainant’s performance at school had deteriorated,” said Insp Ncube.

“This led the complainant’s mother to report the matter to the police as she had realised that the abuse could be the reason for the complainant’s poor performance at school.

“Police arrested the suspect while the girl was referred to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical examination,” he said.

Inspector Ncube urged members of the public to protect the girl child and not trust anyone as even biological fathers are capable of raping their daughters.

He also said all forms of abuse in their respective communities must be reported to police regardless of the relationship between victim and perpetrator. Chronicle