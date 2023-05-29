ELECTION DATES IN DUE COURSE, SAYS CHARAMBA

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is expected to proclaim the election date in due course as opposed to yesterday as previously announced in the media.
Presidential spokesperson Mr George Charamba said this in a
brief interview last night.
“The election proclamation is going to be announced in due
course. That is all I can say at the moment,” said Mr Charamba.
The country is headed for harmonised elections to elect the
President, MPs and councillors.
The ruling party Zanu PF has already held primaries to
elect candidates for the elections while the opposition Citizens Coalition for
Change (CCC) which has announced that it’s not holding primaries, is yet to
complete its nomination process despite starting the exercise nearly two months
ago.
President Mnangagwa has called on Zimbabweans to refrain
from engaging in violence before, during and after the harmonised elections. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment