ED INSPECTS VOTERS ROLL

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has called on Zimbabweans to go and inspect the voters’ roll to ensure their details are correctly captured.
The President said this yesterday after checking his
details together with the First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, at Sherwood
Primary School in Kwekwe and ahead of his expected proclamation of the
elections date today.
“As the 2023 harmonised general elections draw closer, I
call upon all voters to inspect the voters roll to ensure that their details
are correctly captured,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission on Saturday opened the
voters’ roll to be used in this year’s harmonised elections for inspection in
an exercise that is expected to run until May 31.
Inspections will be carried out at all the 1,159 polling
stations, while prospective voters can also check their names using the USSD
code *265# if they are Econet or NetOne subscribers and also on the ZEC’s
website (www.bvrinspection.zec.org.zw).
On Saturday, ZEC chief elections officer Mr Utloile
Silaigwana said the exercise could be extended in some centres.
“Owing to logistical and other unforeseen challenges, the
Zimbabwe Electoral Commission would like to inform members of the public that
some voters’ roll inspection centres may start operating much later than the
anticipated time on 27 May 2023. The Commission may consider extending this
exercise scheduled to end on 31 May 2023 by a day in affected areas,” he said.
The centres will open between 7 am and 7 pm and people are
required to bring a National Identity Card (metal, plastic or waiting pass with
the holder’s picture) or a valid Zimbabwean passport.
“The cut-off date for the purposes of producing the voters’
roll for this inspection exercise was 28 April 2023. Those who registered on or
before 28 April 2023, are encouraged to inspect the voters roll at their
ordinary polling stations which have been designated as inspection centres for
purposes of this voters roll inspection exercise. Note, your name will appear
only at that inspection centre if that centre is your designated polling
station,” Mr Silaigwana said.
He added that anyone with queries should direct them to
their respective provincial elections officers or the ZEC’s head office in
Harare.
Preparations for the elections are gathering steam with
President Mnangagwa on Saturday saying he would today announce the date when
they will be held.
ZEC deputy chair Ambassador Rodney Kiwa said voter
registration would continue until two days after the proclamation of the poll
dates as stipulated.
“Our cut-off date for the purposes of this inspection was
on the 28th of April so what it means is the registration continues but not at
the inspection centres but will continue at our 68 districts as well as the 10
provincial centres.
“Registration will continue until two days after the
proclamation of the election date by the President,” he said.
Ambassador Kiwa said the electoral body was gearing for the
successful holding of free, fair and transparent elections.
To this effect, he said, the commission had come up with a
roadmap that would be followed once President Mnangagwa proclaims the election
date.
“We are very much ready and getting prepared and some of
the activities that we are undertaking, for instance, are the procurement of
sensitive and non-sensitive materials including pens, indelible ink and so
forth as well as ballot papers, we are all geared for that.
“Not only that, we are also training our people, electoral
officers so that they are prepared and they know exactly what is expected of
them when the President announces the date,” Ambassador Kiwa said.
“In that regard, we have a road map and once the President
announces the date we are going to follow and it includes publicity whereby we
will be engaging the media through whom we will be informing our public through
radio, television, fliers and anything that will help us to reach our people so
that they participate in the harmonised elections.” Herald
