ED : ELECTIONS IN AUGUST

ZIMBABWE will have its harmonised elections in August and people should vote for Zanu PF to preserve their cultural heritage and independence, President Mnangagwa has said.
He said Zimbabweans should be proud of their cultural
heritage and identity which was also entrenched in the liberation struggle.
The Head of State and Government, who is also Zanu PF First
Secretary, said this yesterday in Mudzi while addressing thousands of ruling
party supporters who had come to witness the commissioning of Rwenya Bridge
that was swept away in 2013.
“Let’s keep our heritage by voting for Zanu PF. Elections
will be held in August, I am releasing a little bit of information. We must
vote for our cultural heritage which was fought for by Zanu PF. Respect for
black people was brought by Zanu PF. So you must decide which side you would
want to be counted on, either the side of those that are lost or the side for
people who are on track. If you want to go along with me talk the language of
Zanu PF,” said President Mnangagwa to a rousing applause.
He said people need to love their culture and never despise
it.
President Mnangagwa said the coronation of King Charles III
in London, United Kingdom, which he attended last week, showed that other
countries had high regard for their culture.
The British, he said, followed their tradition to the
letter as was evident during the coronation of King Charles III.
“It is now almost 23 years that we have not had good
relations with the British, but they invited me for the coronation of King
Charles III. He came here in April 1980 and brought down the flag for his
grandfather, the Union Jack, so he thought of us on the day of his coronation
and felt it was prudent to invite me. They observe their culture, that is one
thing that I observed and why would you be fooled to despise your culture when
they are respecting their heritage,” said President Mnangagwa.
Addressing the same gathering, Vice President Constantino
Chiwenga said Zimbabweans should gear up for the forthcoming harmonised
elections.
“This election is coming. It is not reversible. We ought to
hold these elections in a peaceful environment. This is our country. We do not
know of any other country other than Zimbabwe. Elections come and go but our
relations will remain so we do not want political violence,” said VP Chiwenga.
“My message is I will vote for President Mnangagwa. Who are
you going to vote for? We should vote for President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF MPs
and councillors. Here in Mudzi you should vote for Cde Jonathan Samkange as our
Member of Parliament in Mudzi South.”
Zanu PF Secretary for Administration for Mashonaland East
province Cde Felix Mhona assured President Mnangagwa of a landslide election
victory.
He thanked President Mnangagwa for providing Zanu PF
National Assembly candidates with vehicles to enhance mobility during
campaigns.
“Every candidate has now taken delivery of his vehicle. We
want to thank you for this kind gesture. I want to assure you that we are
working well with losing candidates in the just ended primary elections,” said
Cde Mhona who is also Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development.
Zanu PF candidates for the National Assembly also had an
opportunity to convey their gratitude for the vehicles that they got recently
from the party.
Thousands of Zanu PF supporters drawn from districts from
both Mashonaland East and Manicaland provinces
thronged Rwenya Business Centre to witness the commissioning of Rwenya bridge
which is set to bring huge relief to villagers. Herald
