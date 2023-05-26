DIRECTOR FLEES WITH 4000 COVID TEST KITS

A director of a local company who, in 2021, fled without paying US$26 0000 after taking delivery of 4000 Covid-19 test kits has appeared in court.

Edgar Mashindi, director of Mherdikhem Investments appeared before Harare Magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with fraud.

He was remanded in custody pending bail application next week Monday.

The complainant, Elias Chadavaenzi, is employed as the managing director of Relmac Technologies which is into medical and laboratory supplies.

Prosecuting, Mr Zororai Nkomo alleged that on March 19,2021, Chadavaenzi was referred to Mashindi by one Joel Mambara who told him that Mashindi was in need of Covid-19 test kits.

On March 22, 2021, Chadavaenzi contacted Mashandi who informed him that he would make a cash payment of US$26 000 upon receiving the Covid-19 test kits.

Later the same day, Mashindi invited Chadavaenzi to Swift Depot Central Avenue, Harare where he delivered the 4000 Covid-19 test kits to him.

Mashindi signed a delivery note to show that he had received the goods and told Chadavaenzi to wait as he collects the money from his vehicle which was in the parking area.

Immediately he got into the car and drove off with the test kit.

Chadavaenzi then went to the police to file a report.

Police only managed to arrest Mashindi on May 22 this year while he was walking in the Harare Central Business District. hERALD