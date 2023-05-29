CHIWESHE'S SON-IN-LAW TAKEN THROUGH TRADITIONAL RITES

Florian Hetze, son-in-law of the late Mbuya Stella Chiweshe, visited the mbira queen’s grave site in Nekati village on Friday.

Hetze, a German national who is married to Virginia Chiweshe, was taken through the traditional rites of introducing foreigners to ancestral spirits.

He removed his shoes and went into a hut where a relative introduced him to Mbuya Chiweshe’s ancestral spirits before he laid a stone on her grave.

Hetze, who was close to the mbira queen and learned Zimbabwean culture from her, said he was keen to honour his late mother-in-law in this manner.

Other Germans who played mbira with Mbuya Chiweshe have also organised a dance to honour her memory in Germany.

“We have our culture in Germany that is why I pleaded with my in-laws to take me through their traditional rites as a way of honouring my late mother-in-law,” said Hetze.

“I was too close to her, I learnt Zimbabwean culture from her and loved it, that is why I ended up marrying her daughter.

“Ndakaroora Chihera vangu ava ini ndinoyera Shumba chena. I am happy to be in Zimbabwe during Africa Day celebrations.

“Mwana wangu naVirginia anonzi Farai saka sunungukai kundidaidza muchiti Baba Farai,” he said.

Hetze displayed his traditional dancing skills when mbira music was played.

Virginia told H-Metro that a number of Germans who used to play mbira with her late mother are also keen to visit her grave.

“My husband was very close to my mother, and likes our culture,” said Virginia.

“His love for Zimbabwean culture created a bond and we ended up getting married. We had a wedding in Germany and Harare.

“Some Germans are still mourning Mbuya Stella Chiweshe. They have organised a traditional dance to be held in one of Germany’s traditional cities next month and they invited us,” she said.

Mbuya Chiweshe was buried in Nekati village under chief Masembura in Bindura in January after losing her battle against a brain tumour at the age of 76. H Metro