ZRP IN ANOTHER MAJOR SHAKEUP

A major shakeup has been implemented in the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) with over 100 senior officers and over 500 traffic officers redeployed to various stations across the country.

According to police memos sent to all police stations countrywide, 130 senior officers and 530 traffic officers have been affected in what insiders said was a way of dealing with various acts of misconduct.

“Officers should commence preparations for departure and are expected to report to their new stations not later than 28 April 2023 thereafter commanders should submit casualty returns,” read one of the memos dated 21 April.

The Bulawayo Central Traffic Department has reportedly been overhauled with most of the officers being shipped to other stations.

This includes the Officer in Charge Inspector Bongani Sibanda popularly known as Madawu who has been moved to Gweru Central as the Officer in Charge of Administration.

Inspector V Khupe who was stationed at Maboleni has been moved to Bulawayo Central as the Officer in Charge of Operations.

Inspector Sibanda was feared by motorists in the city especially public transport operators who had serious run-ins with her team.

An unsigned letter titled, “Please save Bulawayo from Inspector Bongani Madhawu Sibanda” addressed to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Commissioner General of Police, Minister of Home Affairs and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) chairperson, detailing alleged corruption against the top cop, went viral on social media.

According to the letter, Inspector Sibanda is said to have amassed a lot of wealth and was being protected by senior politicians. CITE