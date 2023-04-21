UZ STUDENT WITHDRAWS RAPE CHARGE, RECONCILES WITH LOVER

The 23-year-old University of Zimbabwe student, who reported her boyfriend for rape about two weeks ago, has withdrawn the charges.
The woman told H-Metro that her boyfriend, Tamuda
Dyirakumunda,22, who is also a student at UZ, had pleaded for mercy, after
spending a night in police holding cells.
“He is my lover, he pleaded for mercy and I withdrew the
charges at the Harare Magistrates’ Court.
“We have reconciled and buried the hatchet,” said the
woman.
Tamuda told H-Metro that his lover had falsely accused him
of rape.
“To be honest, the accusations affected me, my family and
my career,” said Tamuda.
“I never raped her as alleged, but unongozivaoka zvinoita
vasikana kana wamuramba.
“I regret my actions,” he said.
The woman, who is on attachment, lodged a police report
against Tamuda on April 8 claiming that he had raped her on March 26, in an
office.
Tamuda had allegedly told her that he had lost affection
for her on April 7. H Metro
