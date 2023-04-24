SYNDICATE SCAMS UK BOUND NURSE AIDES

A job scam syndicate has been busted in Harare after defrauding nurse aides seeking jobs in the United Kingdom of over $5 000.

The syndicate posted job adverts on Facebook about two job offers in Bedfordshire for domiciliary care and live in care.

Interested candidates were asked to deposit money into an FBC Bank account, but the suspects became evasive after receiving the money.

The police believe there are more victims who lost their money to the syndicate and are urging them to report.

One suspect, Frank Nguwi, 26, was arrested and appeared in court on Saturday facing two counts of fraud.

He was not asked to plead and his bail application is set to be heard today.

The court heard that sometime in February, Nguwi together with his alleged accomplices Tapiwa Mugove, Loyd Idaishe Chiwanza and one Calvin who are still at large, connived to defraud desperate UK job seekers.

The syndicate allegedly posted an advert on a Facebook group called ‘All Chando Mates Information’ using a UK number.

On March 12, the complainant saw the advert and called the UK number on WhatsApp and was convinced that it was the only post left and it would cost her US$4 500.

The complainant was instructed to deposit the money into one Sarah Makuyana’s FBC Bank account or to hand over cash to Lloyd Chiwanza.

She deposited US$3 500 into the bank account.

Nguwi allegedly then became evasive after receiving the money prompting the complainant to file a police report.

Nguwi was arrested after he was trapped by the second complainant who he defrauded of US$2 000.

After blocking her, the second complainant used another number to pose as a job seeker and asked him to collect his money.

He was arrested upon arrival. H Metro