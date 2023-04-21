MAN SMASHED WITH BRICK AS TEEN SCUFFLE WITH TWO LOVERS

A 24-YEAR-OLD man died after he was hit by a brick while witnessing a scuffle between an 18-year-old girl and her two boyfriends.

The incident occurred near Kuwadzana 2 Service Station where Leanda Mupfumira had a misunderstanding with her two lovers.

During the misunderstanding, Mupfumira picked a half brick intending to throw at one of her boyfriends but missed the target and hit a bystander, the deceased, Tawanda Nigel Ziumbe.

Ziumbe fell unconsciously in a nearby drain and was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

Mupfumira is in police custody.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Harare have arrested Leanda Mupfumira (18) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 20/04/2023 at a service station in Kuwadzana 2.

“The suspect allegedly picked a half brick intending to throw it at one of her two boyfriends she was fighting with.

“The brick hit a bystander, Tawanda Nigel Ziumbe (23) , resulting in him falling into a drain and becoming unconscious.

“The victim died at a local hospital whilst on admission,” said Ass Comm Nyathi. H Metro