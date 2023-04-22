COPS HAVE NO ROLE INSPECTING BUSINESS PREMISES, SAYS MAFUME

Harare mayor Jacob Mafume has ordered the Zimbabwe Republic Police to stop harassing business operators under the guise of inspecting operating licences.
This follows a video which has gone viral of police
officers confronting a businesswoman, purportedly asking for an operating
licence.
“We have taken note of the video of police officers asking
for business licences in the city centre and we are going to write to the
Officer Commanding Harare asking him to explain. Police have no role in
inspecting business licences in the city. It’s the duty of municipal police. We
believe that this is a duplication of roles that will breed-rent-seeking
behaviour,” he said.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said the Harare City Council should use proper channels to air their
grievances.
“The Harare mayor knows what to do when he has a complaint.
He should write to the Police Commissioner-General,” Nyathi said when contacted
for comment.
He added “In terms of the country's laws, ZRP has a
constitutional mandate to enforce all the laws promulgated by Parliament. We
have the mandate to enforce laws such as Forestry Act, Ema Act and council by-laws
in the country. So there is nothing sinister about police inspecting if
businesses are operating within the confines of the law.” Newsday
